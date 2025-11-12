Ducks Digest

How Oregon's Dakorien Moore Stepped Up Despite Missing Iowa Game with Injury

The No. 9 Oregon Ducks defeated the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes on the road. Oregon was without star freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore, who suffered an injury the week prior. While on the sideline, Moore stepped up as a leader, pushing his team to success.

Angela Miele

Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Headshot of Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are coming off a big win against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed the game due to suffering an injury in practice the week leading up to the matchup.

Despite not playing, Moore travelled with the team and stayed involved with the offense. While speaking to the media, Oregon coach Dan Lanning explained how the true freshman wide receiver was contributing, despite not being able to play.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“Obviously Dakorien (Moore) wasn't playing, but every time I turned around, he was asking, what's the play call? He's cheering on his teammates. He's encouraging him to hold on to the ball,” Lanning said. “I'm seeing the same thing from Alex Harkey throughout the game. So just seeing those guys involved, they're there, and they could be spectators, but they didn't make that choice. They made the choice to be out there and coaching the guys on the field, which is awesome.”

While Moore may not have been on the field, he was still participating with the team. It was a close matchup between Oregon and Iowa, with the Ducks winning by just two points. It was not as high scoring as Oregon has been used to this season, winning 18-16, and it took every minute of the game for the Ducks to come out on top.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football
Oct 11, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) warms up before the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Not only was it a close game, but the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown to take the lead with just under two minutes to go, leading to a Ducks' game-winning offensive drive. After a tough, physical game in the rain, Moore, being on the sideline, played a crucial role in Oregon’s victory. He was able to help boost the team’s confidence and continue to encourage them throughout the game.

With the win, the Oregon Ducks are 8-1, still in contention to make the College Football Playoff.

How Moore Has Stepped Up This Year

Heading into the season, with Oregon losing key starters to the NFL and wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering an injury, the depth of the wide receiver position was a concern.

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football
Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore warms up as the Oregon Ducks host the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Sept. 6, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Moore is only in his true freshman season and has been one of the most valuable players on the team. Not only is he breaking out in just his first year of college football, but he has been a reliable target out of necessity. Now, he is showing his leadership from the sideline.

Moore is the Oregon Ducks' leading receiver with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions. Before missing the matchup against Iowa, Moore started in the first eight games of the season.

As just a true freshman, Moore has plenty of years still to play with the Ducks. He is already stepping up as a leader on and off the field and will be a critical part of the program’s success moving forward.

Moore’s Status For Next Game

Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Dakorien Moore Kenyon Sadiq Injury Update Iowa Hawkeyes Minnesota Golden Gophers College Football
Dec 28, 2022; San Diego, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on from the sideline during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels of the 2022 Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Oregon Ducks will next face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. PT. Coming off a short week, Moore’s status is still up in the air.

When asked about the status of the players on Friday, Lanning chose to remain ominous. In addition to Moore, the status of tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is also up in the air.

“I'm not gonna hop into an update, but if they're ready, they'll play,” Lanning said.

With sights set on a playoff run, Oregon will want its players to avoid unnecessary risks coming back too early, but also will want their players back to win out the rest of the season.

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

