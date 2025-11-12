How Oregon's Dakorien Moore Stepped Up Despite Missing Iowa Game with Injury
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks are coming off a big win against the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes. Oregon wide receiver Dakorien Moore missed the game due to suffering an injury in practice the week leading up to the matchup.
Despite not playing, Moore travelled with the team and stayed involved with the offense. While speaking to the media, Oregon coach Dan Lanning explained how the true freshman wide receiver was contributing, despite not being able to play.
“Obviously Dakorien (Moore) wasn't playing, but every time I turned around, he was asking, what's the play call? He's cheering on his teammates. He's encouraging him to hold on to the ball,” Lanning said. “I'm seeing the same thing from Alex Harkey throughout the game. So just seeing those guys involved, they're there, and they could be spectators, but they didn't make that choice. They made the choice to be out there and coaching the guys on the field, which is awesome.”
While Moore may not have been on the field, he was still participating with the team. It was a close matchup between Oregon and Iowa, with the Ducks winning by just two points. It was not as high scoring as Oregon has been used to this season, winning 18-16, and it took every minute of the game for the Ducks to come out on top.
Not only was it a close game, but the Hawkeyes scored a touchdown to take the lead with just under two minutes to go, leading to a Ducks' game-winning offensive drive. After a tough, physical game in the rain, Moore, being on the sideline, played a crucial role in Oregon’s victory. He was able to help boost the team’s confidence and continue to encourage them throughout the game.
With the win, the Oregon Ducks are 8-1, still in contention to make the College Football Playoff.
How Moore Has Stepped Up This Year
Heading into the season, with Oregon losing key starters to the NFL and wide receiver Evan Stewart suffering an injury, the depth of the wide receiver position was a concern.
Moore is only in his true freshman season and has been one of the most valuable players on the team. Not only is he breaking out in just his first year of college football, but he has been a reliable target out of necessity. Now, he is showing his leadership from the sideline.
Moore is the Oregon Ducks' leading receiver with 443 yards and three touchdown receptions. Before missing the matchup against Iowa, Moore started in the first eight games of the season.
As just a true freshman, Moore has plenty of years still to play with the Ducks. He is already stepping up as a leader on and off the field and will be a critical part of the program’s success moving forward.
Moore’s Status For Next Game
The Oregon Ducks will next face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday, Nov. 14, at 6 p.m. PT. Coming off a short week, Moore’s status is still up in the air.
When asked about the status of the players on Friday, Lanning chose to remain ominous. In addition to Moore, the status of tight end Kenyon Sadiq and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is also up in the air.
“I'm not gonna hop into an update, but if they're ready, they'll play,” Lanning said.
With sights set on a playoff run, Oregon will want its players to avoid unnecessary risks coming back too early, but also will want their players back to win out the rest of the season.