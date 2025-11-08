Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Coaching Changes, Commitment to Ducks
There have been several big-time head coaches fired before the conclusion of the college football season. Between Penn State's James Franklin, Florida's Billy Napier, and LSU's Brian Kelly, many vacancies need to be filled. One name that has been brought up to take an open position is Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 8. Big Noon Kickoff is on campus in Iowa City, and Lanning made an appearance before the matchup. Ahead of the game, Fox Sports’ Matt Leinart asked Lanning his opinions on the coaching changes across the nation.
“We are so blessed to be in this profession. I know everybody’s wondering if Urban [Meyer] is going to come back and coach again,” Lanning said. “I mean, it’s a great profession, and there’s good and bad. But we know what we signed up for.”
With the CFP expanding to 12 teams, there are fewer excuses for some of the top programs not to make the postseason, leading to a challenging job for coaches. While speaking on the subject, Lanning reiterated that Oregon is the place he wants to be.
“I’m lucky to be in a place where I know that I’m home,” Lanning continued. “And I’ve got unbelievable support, great players that I get to coach. Very similar to an atmosphere like this … really lucky to be a part of that.”
The Oregon Ducks hired Lanning in December of 2021, replacing former coach Mario Cristobal. Lanning has since had the program trending up in the right direction, currently competing for a College Football Playoff appearance.
Lanning’s current contract with the program has him signed with the team through the 2030 season, and the coach is committed to earning the Ducks their first national title.
Oregon Gearing Up For Must-Win Game vs. Iowa
The Oregon Ducks are in Iowa City looking to earn a big-time win on the road against the Hawkeyes. The Ducks hold a 7-1 record, and a loss could put their CFP goals in jeopardy.
In addition to playing at a hostile Kinnick Stadium, the weather could play a big role in the game. It is set to be a cold, rainy matchup, with a chance of snow that could occur towards the end of the game, per the Weather Channel.
With one loss, Lanning discussed the mentality heading into the game on Big Noon Kickoff.
“I feel the edge. You said it, it’s hard to go unscathed in college football. And ultimately, in losses, you can learn a lot about your team. We learned a lot in that Indiana game, played a great team,” Lanning said. “But we’ve been improving every single week as well. So, excited about that growth.”
“This is a tough team. Being that they’re strong in all three phases. Coach Ferentz is a legend,” Lanning continued. “You look at what he does with special teams, how they play defense with Coach Parker. How they run the ball. It’s going to be about control of the line of scrimmage. It’s going to be about taking care of the ball. And special teams is going to be really big today.”
The Ducks and Hawkeyes have two of the most dominant defensive units in college football. With the weather forecast as well, the game will come down to which team succeeds the most in the trenches, and making sure the offense does not lose the ball against a physical defense.
The No. 9 Oregon Ducks and the No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT on CBS.