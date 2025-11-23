Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Again Addresses Job Buzz And Shows Why He's Different
Oregon Ducks fans became accustomed to head coaches using the program as a stepping stone for other jobs over the years. Many expected it to be the same story with Dan Lanning, who’s one of the most notable young coaches in college football.
Lanning instead has used every opportunity to shut down rumors of his Oregon departure. Ahead of the Ducks’ ranked matchup against the USC Trojans, Lanning joined ESPN’s College GameDay.
“You gotta be able to say, ‘Hey, appreciate what you have,’ and I appreciate what I have here so much,” Lanning said. “This will be my spot. This is where I’m at forever.”
The Oregon coach reaffirmed his statement following a 42-27 thrashing of the USC Trojans.
Dan Lanning Makes Clear Stance on His Future
Lanning’s been asked repeatedly since coming to Oregon about his interest in other jobs. His answer’s been the same every time: he wants to be in Eugene.
“No, I don't mind the question,” Lanning responded when asked if the topic gets old. “But I guess ultimately people realize at this point that I'm not interested in being anywhere else, like I've said for a long time. As long as I win, I get the opportunity to be here. That's on me, right? So, this is where I'll be as long as I do that.”
The Ducks have recorded 10 or more wins in every season that Lanning has been with the program, with the victory over the Trojans moving the team to 10-1 on the season. He also tied former Ducks coaches Chip Kelly and Mike Bellotti for the most double-digit win seasons by an Oregon coach.
“What I can speak to is that my situation's so good that I feel really comfortable saying that,” Lanning said. “I love this place, and more than that, I love the commitment that they've given to me. Somebody gave me this opportunity. Not everybody gets that.”
“I can't speak for anybody else's situation when it comes to that,” he continued. “So, probably tells you how special Oregon is. And certainly, how special I feel getting to be here and getting to coach here. What a privilege that is for me. That's something I'll never take for granted, and I want to be able to see it through.”
MORE: Dan Lanning Takes Shot at SEC Scheduling After Oregon's Win Over USC
MORE: How Oregon's Win Over USC Changes Ducks' College Football Playoff Chances
MORE: AP Top 25 Poll Shifting After Oregon Beats USC, Georgia Tech's Upset Loss
Coaching Carousel Spins On
Some of college football’s top programs, like the Florida Gators, the Penn State Nittany Lions and the LSU Tigers, fired their head coaches this season. Now those programs are targeting their next hires, which is affecting current playoff contenders.
Among the top candidates for the current openings is the coach of the No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels, Lane Kiffin. The Rebels have a 10-1 overall record and a shot at a postseason run.
But their success in 2025 is being overshadowed by headlines debating where Kiffin will go next. The coach hasn’t shut down any rumors. He’s intensified them.
"Do I expect to coach next week?" Kiffin said on Wednesday. "Why would I not expect to coach next week? I mean, I expected to coach against Florida (last week), too. So, I don't even understand the question of how I would not expect to coach next week. Why would I be at work?"
For Ducks fans, Kiffin’s answer might sound reminiscent of former Oregon coach Willie Taggart’s “Why wouldn’t I?” in response to a question about whether he’d be coaching the team past the 2017 season.
The days of the Ducks continuously losing their head coach to bigger brands seem to finally be over. Still, it’s becoming more common to see contract negotiation tactics or rumors of coaching exits rattle opposing teams midseason.
Oregon has what other college football programs envy: a coach who’s crystal clear about his intentions.