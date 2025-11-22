Kirk Herbstreit Argues Why Oregon Ducks Must Beat USC To Make Playoff
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 22. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 9-1, heading into a big game at home against a familiar foe. Both teams are competing for a College Football Playoff appearance, making a win for the Ducks crucial.
ESPN’s College GameDay is in Eugene, and ahead of the game, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit argued that the team that loses is out of the CFP. While Oregon would have just two losses, the team's strength of schedule could affect its postseason hopes.
“They got it all in front of them. You look at Oregon, you compare them to a lot of the other teams in the CFP. A lot of people want to point to say, 'Who has Oregon beaten?' I think that have what, a couple wins against teams with over .500 records or better, this is a huge opportunity,” Herbstreit said on ESPN's College GameDay.
“What’s great about this game late in November is whoever wins is gonna advance and still be alive with their goals. Whoever loses, it’s done. They’re out of the picture. And I think that’s what makes this game so good,” Herbstreit continued.
If the Ducks lose against the USC Trojans, Oregon will drop to a 9-2 record. In the current CFP rankings, there are four teams in the top 12 with an 8-2 record. The Ducks’ two potential losses would be against ranked teams, including the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. The chance of falling out of the playoff with a loss adds to an already big matchup.
Why Oregon's Wins Are Valued Differently
The reason Oregon would likely fall out of the CFP with a loss against USC has less to do with a potential two-loss season and more to do with who the Ducks have defeated. The top win of the season was against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.
The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 20 with a 6-2 record. With the poor weather conditions on top of an already physical game, this was an important win for Oregon. Though their next game was against Minnesota, being able to return to Autzen Stadium on a short week and play at a high level also adds to their resume.
The other big win was against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Heading into that game, it was set up as a top matchup, notably with it also being the Penn State White Out. Oregon was able to travel across the country and take down the then No. 3 overall team in front of one of the most hostile crowds in college football.
Penn State's season has gone downhill, with the Nittany Lions currently holding a 4-6 record. Oregon's win over Penn State is simply not considered as big a win as it was in week 5.
Both Penn State and Iowa were ranked when Oregon played them, but neither team is ranked at this point in the season. A couple of the teams Oregon has faced do have a winning record, but were not ranked. A loss against the Trojans has the chance to knock the Ducks out of the postseason despite their success throughout the season.
A win for Lanning and the Ducks will be crucial to making back-to-back playoff appearances. The USC Trojans have an explosive offense and have won in big games, but the Oregon Ducks have one of the most well-balanced teams in the nation.
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and No. 15 USC Trojans will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.