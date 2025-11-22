Ducks Digest

Kirk Herbstreit Argues Why Oregon Ducks Must Beat USC To Make Playoff

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks will face the No. 15 USC Trojans, and ESPN's College GameDay is on campus for the big matchup. Oregon is 9-1, but Kirk Herbstreit argues that if the Ducks lose, the program will fall out of the College Football Playoff race.

Oregon Ducks legend Marcus Mariota and ESPN's College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit
Oregon Ducks legend Marcus Mariota and ESPN's College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit / Allen Kee / ESPN Images
The No. 7 Oregon Ducks are hosting the No. 15 USC Trojans on Saturday, Nov. 22. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are 9-1, heading into a big game at home against a familiar foe. Both teams are competing for a College Football Playoff appearance, making a win for the Ducks crucial.

ESPN’s College GameDay is in Eugene, and ahead of the game, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit argued that the team that loses is out of the CFP. While Oregon would have just two losses, the team's strength of schedule could affect its postseason hopes.

“They got it all in front of them. You look at Oregon, you compare them to a lot of the other teams in the CFP. A lot of people want to point to say, 'Who has Oregon beaten?' I think that have what, a couple wins against teams with over .500 records or better, this is a huge opportunity,” Herbstreit said on ESPN's College GameDay.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Big Ten Hawkeyes Indiana Hoosiers Nittany Lions
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning enters Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

“What’s great about this game late in November is whoever wins is gonna advance and still be alive with their goals. Whoever loses, it’s done. They’re out of the picture. And I think that’s what makes this game so good,” Herbstreit continued.

If the Ducks lose against the USC Trojans, Oregon will drop to a 9-2 record. In the current CFP rankings, there are four teams in the top 12 with an 8-2 record. The Ducks’ two potential losses would be against ranked teams, including the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers. The chance of falling out of the playoff with a loss adds to an already big matchup. 

Why Oregon's Wins Are Valued Differently

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Big Ten Hawkeyes Indiana Hoosiers Nittany Lions
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The reason Oregon would likely fall out of the CFP with a loss against USC has less to do with a potential two-loss season and more to do with who the Ducks have defeated. The top win of the season was against the Iowa Hawkeyes on the road.

The Hawkeyes were ranked No. 20 with a 6-2 record. With the poor weather conditions on top of an already physical game, this was an important win for Oregon. Though their next game was against Minnesota, being able to return to Autzen Stadium on a short week and play at a high level also adds to their resume.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Big Ten Hawkeyes Indiana Hoosiers Nittany Lions
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs off the field after the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The other big win was against the Penn State Nittany Lions. Heading into that game, it was set up as a top matchup, notably with it also being the Penn State White Out. Oregon was able to travel across the country and take down the then No. 3 overall team in front of one of the most hostile crowds in college football. 

Penn State's season has gone downhill, with the Nittany Lions currently holding a 4-6 record. Oregon's win over Penn State is simply not considered as big a win as it was in week 5.

Both Penn State and Iowa were ranked when Oregon played them, but neither team is ranked at this point in the season. A couple of the teams Oregon has faced do have a winning record, but were not ranked. A loss against the Trojans has the chance to knock the Ducks out of the postseason despite their success throughout the season.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans College Football Playoff Dan Lanning Autzen Stadium Big Ten Hawkeyes Indiana Hoosiers Nittany Lions
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks on as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A win for Lanning and the Ducks will be crucial to making back-to-back playoff appearances. The USC Trojans have an explosive offense and have won in big games, but the Oregon Ducks have one of the most well-balanced teams in the nation.

The No. 7 Oregon Ducks and No. 15 USC Trojans will kick off at 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.

