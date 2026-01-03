Why Dan Lanning's Proposed Playoff Schedule Makes Sense

No. 5 Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning has been outspoken about the College Football Playoff schedule, advocating for the season to end by Jan. 1, and Lanning has a point. Currently, the transfer portal is open while four teams are preparing for the CFP Semifinals, and coordinators are handling multiple duties after being hired as head coaches before the new year. In the case of No. 6 Ole Miss, the Rebels are without coach Lane Kiffin after he left for LSU.

After beating the No. 3 Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl, Lanning reiterated his feeling that the quarterfinal matchup should have been played in Lubbock, Texas. The Ducks coach was asked about his thoughts on playing in the first round instead of having a bye before the quarterfinals.

What Dan Lanning Said About Playing in Lubbock, Texas

"I guess it works, right? I've been a proponent for games to be happening much quicker for along time. I think that's best for college football. Again, I felt like this game -- the Orange Bowl, first off, was unbelievable. I should have really given kudos to the Orange Bowl because it's been a great experience, but it's not the same bowl experience anymore when you talk about playoffs," the Oregon coach said.

"Our guys didn't leave the hotel," said Lanning."They had a mindset that we can celebrate when this thing is all over with and they were really focused, but the hospitality here was unbelievable. But we're trying to serve two different purposes here, and this is a playoff. A playoff in my opinion should have been played in Lubbock, Texas. I've said that before."

"That's not because we wanted to go play in Lubbock; I certainly didn't. I'm glad we played here in Miami, and it was good prep for us, but last year very similar situation for us. I feel like that game should have been played in Eugene. There's a lot of people that do playoffs. I feel like the playoffs have looked a certain way for a long time, and we're trying to serve two purposes here. The amount of time in between games, obviously, is tough for teams. We experienced it last year," Lanning continued.

Working Out Dan Lanning's Proposed Schedule

Ending the season on Jan. 1 could shorten the time between the regular season ending and the postseason beginning. An earlier national championship also solves the lack of home playoff games for higher seeds. In the present format, the top-four teams are rewarded with a first-round bye instead of a home playoff game. Teams with the bye are 1-7, although the automatic byes in the original 12-team format is partially to blame.

"Every playoff game should be played every single weekend until you finish the season," Lanning said before the Orange Bowl. "Even if it means we start Week 0 or you eliminate a bye, the season ends Jan. 1, and then the portal opens, then coaches that have to move on to their next opportunities get to move to their next opportunities."

Moving the season up would cause some problems that need solving, though, like what to do with the New Year's Six bowl games, Army vs. Navy, and conference championship weekend. Potential solutions include every team playing in week zero or re-thinking conference championship weekend entirely.

A compromise could work for the New Year's Six games, one that includes a rotation of either semifinals and even the national championship game. Some have advocated for the season to end with the national championship at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1, but the CFP could instead move the semifinals back to New Year's Day like the four-team format. In that case, quarterfinals could be hosted on campus, and the season ends in early January.