Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Assesses Quarterback Dante Moore's 'Sharp' Performance
The Oregon Ducks picked up their first win of the season in blowout fashion, beating the Montana State Bobcats 59-13. The Ducks finished with 504 total yards, while Oregon's defense only allowed one touchdown from Montana State's offense.
After the game, Ducks coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media about what he saw from Ducks quarterback Dante Moore:
"He's sharp. He was sharp," Lanning said when asked about Moore's performance. "He knew where to go with the ball. Was decisive with his reads. Was able to make some checks. I thought we had a simple plan, and a plan that we could execute at a high level, and he went out there and executed it really well."
What Lanning Said After Oregon's Win
Lanning on what stood out from Dante Moore:
"One of the plays that I was most proud of is him down there in the red area," said Lanning. "He's moving to the right, and it's got an opportunity to maybe try to punch one in and throw one in a tight window, and decisions that we've made in the past where that's been a potential takeaway or a ball in jeopardy, and he tucked it, he ran it, and we ended up kicking the field goal to go up 17, right?"
"So to me, like that's a great decision, that'll get no hoopla. He didn't make the extraordinary pass. What do you do?He's protecting the ball, and we walk away with points," Lanning said.
Lanning on Dante Moore's two-minute drill:
"You know, we have one timeout, limited time, right? Want to be able to execute at a high level. I thought he did a really good job of that young that," Lanning said. "I saw some really good wide receiver play, of understanding get out of bounds in two minutes. There was a lot of communication on our headset about 'Okay, potential clocks, potential field goals.'"
MORE: Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Five-Star Defensive Line Recruit Over SEC Schools
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Nike Relationship Demonstrated in Latest NFL Uniforms Release
MORE: NFL Team Called Out For Copying Oregon Ducks Uniforms
MORE: 3 Reasons Why Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel Won Cleveland Backup Quarterback Over Shedeur Sanders
MORE: Oregon’s New Nike Uniform Reveal Reinforces Ducks as College Football’s Style Icon
"You know, we even have that if that last play wasn't successful, we're gonna try to squeeze out one more play before we call timeout for a field goal. So that's, practice, showing up in a game and talking through those situations a lot, and those guys have an understanding when, when's the timeout going to be called ,moving the proper tempo, but did a good job in that moment," Lanning continued.
Lanning's opening statement:
"Always fun to see Autzen full, and our fans are great as always. I think a lot of things went right our way today. There's even some moments where we made mistakes and still had success. I was really proud of the fact that we got to see a lot of players in this game today, a lot of guys go out there and compete," Lanning said.
"I think there's still a lot for us to be able clean up and still give ourselves an opportunity to assess exactly where we're at. But overall, proud of the compete, proud of the guys never looking at the scoreboard and continue to just work and focus. Overall, proud of the product," Lanning continued.
Lanning on Dakorien Moore's block:
"Blocking the wrong guy, but he's blocking his ass off, right? So , I mean, that's what's exciting. We can make full speed mistakes ,and then we can still make them full speed and do an unbelievable job for our team. That's huge. So, that's what I was proud of today, the effort, and there's still opportunities to clean up some stuff for us overall, but Dakorien is gonna be a really special player for us."