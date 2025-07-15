Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning's Biggest Weakness On Current Roster
The Oregon Ducks are heading into the 2025 college football season after winning the Big Ten Championship in the program's first year in the conference. The Ducks had so much success last season due in part to their defensive line, which included three Ducks who would go on to be drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Oregon's coaching staff has a huge job ahead of them in replacing Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Burch, and Los Angeles Chargers defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell.
ESPN put together a list of the biggest concerns for every top 25 college football team in the country, and the Ducks' weakness going into the 2025 season is their defensive line, according to ESPN.
The choice to pick the defensive line as the weakness may be head-scratching to some Ducks fans. Oregon will return starter Matayo Uiagalelei at defensive end. Uiagalelei recorded 10.5 sacks in the regular season last year, which led the Big Ten. Uiagalelei led the Ducks in tackles for loss as well, with 12.5. Uiagalelei has already received a first round draft grade for the 2026 NFL Draft from pundits.
While the pick may be head-scratching to some Ducks fans, ESPN may be on to something. The Ducks will have to replace three players they lost to the 2025 NFL Draft. Oregon will have somewhat of a makeshift defensive line besides Uiagalelei. Transfer defensive lineman Bear Alexander will join the group, who transferred to Oregon after a 2024 campaign with USC that saw him redshirt after appearing in three games in 2024.
Oregon will be returning defensive lineman A’mauri Washington, who appeared in all 14 games for the Ducks last season. Washington recorded seven games with at least one tackle in the 2024 campaign.
The Ducks will also be returning defensive lineman Aydin Breland, who utilized a redshirt last season. Breland appeared in just four games for the Ducks last season. Breland is expected to have a much bigger role this season and will be counted on to replace the three former Ducks on the defensive line who went to the NFL.
The Ducks' defensive line arguably has a stronger group than the wide receiver room, which will be mostly makeshift this season. The loss of wide receiver Evan Stewart to injury will sideline the star wideout for most, if not all, of the 2025 season. Freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore will be a player to watch in the wide receiver room, as pundits have him tabbed to have a breakout freshman year similar to that of Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.
Oregon coach Dan Lanning has caught the attention of the nation for his unique motivational tactics. Will he use the recent criticism as motivation for the Ducks' defensive line in 2025?