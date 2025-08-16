Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Receive Bold Big Ten Prediction
Big Ten conference play for the Oregon Ducks begins on Sept. 13 against the Northwestern Wildcats. In the Ducks' first season as part of the Big Ten, Oregon finished 13-0 and claimed the Big Ten Championship. But, 10 players were drafted to the NFL that played a huge role in the Ducks success.
But Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have brought in some talent both in the transfer portal and with high school recruits. Now a nearly entirely new offense, but returning front seven of the defense, where do the Ducks rank in the Big Ten according to new ESPN power rankings?
According to ESPN, the Ducks are contenders for the College Football Playoff.
Can the Ducks win another Big Ten title this year?
Winning a conference title in a program's first year a part of it is nothing easy, but winning it twice in a row?
Oregon is viewed in the same category as the elite football programs in the nation, and the Ducks have had the talent on their rosters year after year to back it up.
Oregon has a card in each of ESPN's top-3 categories in the Big Ten's "Transfers" and "Freshman to watch," but are they valuable enough to propel the Oregon to another Big Ten title?
Wide Receiver Dakorien Moore
Named to the Top 3 "Freshman to watch", Dakorien Moore, a 5-11,195-pound wide receiver was the "highest-graded high school receiver ESPN has evaluated since 2020." The Duncanville, Texas, native tallied up 4,000 receiving yards at Duncanville High School, and won MVP at the 2025 Under Armor All-American Game.
Due to his accolades, athleticism, and stellar performance in fall camp ESPN believes he will become a dependable option to expected starting quarterback Dante Moore.
Offensive Tackle Isaiah World
The offensive tackle that transferred to Oregon after three years at Nevada was named to the Top 3 of "Transfers" in the Big Ten by ESPN. The Redshirt junior started all three of his season's for the Wolfpack, and didn't allow a single sack his last season at Nevada while picking up an All-Mountain West recognition.
But what can he do for Oregon?
ESPN believes he will fill gap for a year while the Ducks younger recruits have time to develop as World is already being scouted to potentially go pro after the season.
"World does a terrific job riding defenders past the pocket with his length and mobility. He plays balanced with good feet and shows his basketball background mirroring defenders in his set."- Anonymous Scout
The potential NFL Draft prospect could play a huge role in supporting Dante Moore and the rest of the Oregon offense to possibly another Big Ten title.
Where do the Ducks fall overall in the Big Ten?
ESPN has Oregon ranked third ahead of the 2025 season right behind Ohio State at second, and Penn State in first. The Ducks lost a majority of their offensive production to the NFL Draft, yet ESPN believes "Oregon still has enough on either side of the ball to defend its Big Ten title."