Oregon Ducks Coach Dan Lanning’s Bonuses Nearing $1 Million Before Rose Bowl Game

Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning's contract bonuses are nearing $1 million as the Ducks enter the Rose Bowl vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes. Lanning can earn more if the Ducks continue to win in the College Football Playoff.

Ally Osborne

Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning leads the team into the stadium before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images / Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images
The 2024 Oregon Ducks season has been one of the most successful in program history. For the first time ever, Oregon has a 13-0 record and earned a Big Ten Conference chmpionship in their first season with the Big Ten. With all this success during Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s third year with the program, it makes sense the young coach gets a big pay day.

In total, by reaching the Rose Bowl quarterfinal in the College Football Playoff, Lanning is expected to make an extra $850,000 on top of his $7 million base salary for the 2024 season. 

Included in the $850,000 bonus is $150,000 for clinching the Big Ten Conference title and $200,000 for reaching the Rose Bowl. Lanning would have earned $150,000 for a first round playoff game. The rest of the $850,000 is made up of bonuses like Oregon’s 12-0 regular season (the second time that record has happened in program history since 2014).

Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating t
Dec 7, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning hugs quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) after defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions to win the Big Ten Championship in the 2024 Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

If Lanning and the Ducks are able to beat the Ohio State Buckeyes in the new year at the Rose Bowl, Lanning’s bonus will increase by $250,000. For a National Championship appearance, Lanning gets another $500,000.

Lanning earned a second contract extension of one year, extending his tenure at Oregon through January of 2031, after beating the Maryland Terrapins in November 39-18.

The highest-paid college football coach in 2024 is Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart at $13,282,580.

With all this success, many Duck fans may wonder if Lanning will continue to stay in his current contract. On The Zach Gelb Show before the Rose Bowl, Lanning emphasized there’s no need to doubt his allegiance to Oregon when compared to a job in the NFL.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wis
Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

"You know it used to be a goal of mine. It certainly did. But I think at this point, everybody can realize I'm not going anywhere,” Lanning said when asked by Zach Gelb about coaching in the NFL. “I love what we have here, I've got three young boys that love Eugene, we have a lot of unfinished business that we hope to handle, and I'm enjoying the ride. So this will be the place that I'm coaching for a long, long time, as long as I continue to do my job."

Lanning’s legacy in Eugene is already a great one for Duck history. He coached the Ducks to a 10-3 record for his first season in 2022 before building a 12-2 record in 2023. Lanning is the third head coach at Oregon to reach at least 22 wins in his first two seasons. His 31 wins are tied with Chip Kelly for the most by an Oregon head coach through his first 36 games. 

Lanning is the fifth-highest paid coach in the Big Ten, tied with Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz, and is the 18th-highest paid coach on the FBS level. Big Ten coaches rounding out the highest paid list include Wisconsin’s Luke Fickell, Ohio State’s Ryan Day, and USC’s Lincoln Riley.

The Oregon Ducks face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl on New Year's Day with a 2 p.m. PT kickoff.

ALLY OSBORNE

A born and raised Oregonian, Ally was raised going up and down the steps of Autzen Stadium. Ally graduated from the University of Oregon's School of Journalism and Communications in 2021. She currently works at KOIN 6 and Portland's CW in Portland, Oregon where she hosts the lifestyle program "Everyday Northwest" and reports for the KOIN Sports team. She's also a graphic designer in her free time, with several of her works created for Oregon athletes.

