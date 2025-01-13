Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Hosting 4-Star Recruit Brandon Arrington On Unofficial Visit
The Oregon Ducks signed one of the best recruiting classes in 2025. The Ducks landed the No. 5 class for 2025 according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings. Oregon coach Dan Lanning has already kicked off the 2026 recruiting class with a boom, landing 10 recruits to sit at the top recruiting rankings.
Lanning and the Ducks haven't shown any signs of slowing down as Oregon is expected to receive a big visitor on campus on Jan. 25. Four-star defensive back Brandon Arrington is expected to take an unofficial visit to Eugene.
It's a big win for Oregon, getting the 2026 blue chip prospect on campus. Lanning has shown profound interest in the Mount Miguel two-way standout. Back on Jan. 8, the Ducks coach traveled down to Southern California to visit Arrington at his high school.
Arrington is one of the top prospects in the country. According to 247Sports Composite rankings, he sits as the No. 18 player in the country and is the No. 3 player in the state of California. Greg Biggins of 247Sports wrote that Arrington has the ceiling to become one of the best players.
"Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight...he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region," Biggins wrote.
Eight of the ten commits in the the Ducks' 2026 are four-star prospects, but that could change as the offseason progresses. Half of the commits in the class are in the top 100 according to 247Sports.
Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is highlighted by many prominent California prospects. Their highest rated commit, Kodi Greene, hails from Mater Dei in Southern California. Greene is the No. 24 player in the class and the No. 4 player from California. He isn't the only player from Mater Dei who is committed to the Ducks.
One of the most underrated players in their class and also hailing from Mater Dei is four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui. Biggins says the talent is easy to see with Topui.
"A true nose at 6-3, 330 pounds and can can consistently take on double teams, hold his ground and still get a push. Shows off nice combination of power and quickness and plays nasty...he’s an easy national recruit who has the talent to play for anyone in the country," Biggins wrote.
