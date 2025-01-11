Why 4-Star Linebacker McKay Madsen Commits To BYU Over Oregon Ducks, UCLA
One of the top uncommitted prospects in the 2025 cycle announced his decision to commit to the BYU Cougars over the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 11 during the Navy All-American Bowl.
According to On3, BYU will be getting the No. 37 best linebacker in the country and the No. 30 best overall recruit coming out of the state of California in McKay Madsen.
MORE: NFL Offensive Rookie Of The Year: Denver Broncos Bo Nix, Washington Jayden Daniels?
MORE: Boise State Football Accuses Oregon Ducks of Tampering
MORE: Oregon Ducks To Sign Transfer Portal Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon From USC Trojans?
Madsen was in Eugene on Dec. 13 for his official visit. He also had two unofficial visits to Autzen Stadium on Oct. 11 for the 32-31 win over the Ohio State Buckeyes and and July 26.
"Family is everything, and faith is even more important," Madsen told NBC. "I want to continue my education at a school who respects that and lets me live it every day."
“That atmosphere was great as always. A little bit colder since the last time I was up there but even better production from the team. The thing that excites me is knowing that coach Lanning is there to stay. With him there, defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi and linebackers coach Brian Michalowski are there to stay as well, and they are such great dudes.”- McKay Madsen on his Oregon visit
The four-star recruit played multiple positions besides linebacker throughout his high school career, including quarterback, fullback, wide receiver, punt returner. Madsen finished with 1,483 all purpose yards to go along with 19 rushing touchdowns, two receiving touchdowns, and one passing touchdown in his senior season with Clovis North.
"Madsen is on of the freakier athletes in the ’25 class... He’s a tough, physical kid. Kind of a throwback player who may not be flashy but is affective on both sides of the ball and we could conceivably see him line up on both sides at the college level as well. Has easy Power 4 potential at both fullback and linebacker and would be fun to watch on special teams as a wedge breaker as well."- Gregg Biggins, 247Sports
Madsen is planning on taking a two-year mission trip that would set his career start date back to 2027.
Coach Dan Lanning just received word that senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher will return to the team for one more season. He was a walk-on baseball player with Oregon and has played four years of baseball. Since Boettcher only has three years of football under his belt, he can play one more season on the gridiron for the Ducks. This past season, he collected a team-high 94 tackles to go along with four pass deflections, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.
Sophomore outside linebacker Matayo Uiagalelei is set to have a national breakout campaign for the Ducks. This past season, he finished with 38 total tackles, 10.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass deflection, and one interception.
MORE: Georgia Bulldogs' Carson Beck Transfer Destinations: Miami, Colorado, Oregon Ducks?
MORE: San Francisco 49ers' Deommodore Lenoir Makes Super Bowl Prediction
MORE: Are Oregon Ducks Transfer Portal Winners or Losers? Dan Lanning's Big Commitments
MORE: Oregon Ducks 2026 Recruiting Class Ranks No. 1, Raves About Coach Dan Lanning