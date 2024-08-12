Why 2026 4-Star OT Kodi Greene Committed to Oregon Ducks Over Michigan Wolverines, Washington Huskies
The future of offensive line protection is headed to Eugene.
Four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene has committed to the Oregon Ducks. The 2026 Mater Dei High School player, originally out of Washington, picked the Ducks over the Michigan Wolverines, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies on the 247Sports YouTube page.
"My heart keeps telling me this is the place for me," Greene said. "When I visited (Eugene), there was a very special feeling that I had there. From day one, the told me I was a priority and they've shown it every step of the way. Relationships are everything to me."
At 6-6, 285 pounds, Greene ranks as the No. 6 offensive tackle in the class of 2026, according to 247Sports Composite. He's the fifth-ranked player in California and No. 39 in the nation.
"I want to give 100% focus on my new school and my new team," Greene said on why he decided to commit ahead of his junior year of high school, citing he did not want worry about the process later on.
Oregon has been at the top of Greene's list for some time, which he expressed to Andrew Nemec on 1080 The FAN earlier this year
"I would call (Oregon) my leader," Greene said. "That could change at any point. But as of right now they are number one."
The 2026 class of Ducks is now up to four commits. The other three are four-star running back Tradarian Ball, four-star quarterback Jonas Williams, and four-star defensive lineman Tony Cumberland. Oregon also has a pair of offensive tackles committed in the 2025 class: four-star Alai Kalaniuvalu and three-star Demetri Manning.
"The main thing is that they have five O-line coaches," Green said on his decision. "Which I think is amazing for O-line players. If coach Terry says something to me and I'm not understanding it, I can go to the other four O-line coaches and they can describe it in a way I can undersand it."
In peer recruiting, Greene added he's focused on getting five-star Chris Henry Jr. to join him in Eugene.
Greene's commitment comes on the heels of a recruiting loss to Big 12 Conference Utah. The Utes picked up the commitment of a local recruit, four-star offensive tackle Aaron Dunn out of Spanish Fork. Dunn liked what the Utes had going on and made it a point that proximity to home was important.
"Staying close to home was definitely important for me," Dunn said during his commitment last week.