Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Climb In Updated Recruiting Rankings
The Oregon Ducks are once again in the mix for the best recruiting class in 2026. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and his staff have been on the hunt around the country for the nation's best athletes, hoping to call Eugene home for the next few years. The Ducks have faced stiff competition from the rest of the Big Ten for the best athletes in the country, with some athletes choosing to continue their athletic careers with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, USC, and more.
The Ducks are listed at No. 3 in the latest On3 2026 team recruiting rankings. The Ducks have secured the commitments from one five-star, five four-stars, and two three-star recruits. Only two teams sit above Oregon in the rankings: No.1 LSU, with two five-stars and six four-stars, and USC, with two five-stars and ten four-star recruits. Ohio State and Notre Dame sit below Oregon to round out the top five.
The class of 2026 for the Ducks is led by the No.1 tight end in the nation in Kendre Harrison out of North Carolina.
Oregon tight end commit Kendre Harrison, listed officially at 6-7 and 230 pounds, is an athletic freak. The two-sport athlete also has found success on the hardwood as he averaged over 21 points and 15 rebounds a game as a freshman.It is not known whether or not Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq will enter the NFL Draft after the upcoming season, but if he does, the Ducks will be in good hands with Kendre Harrison.
The Ducks have a chance to boost up in the rankings for the 2026 class as five-star cornerback Elbert Hill just completed a visit to Oregon to meet with Dan Lanning and take in a Ducks' practice. Elbert is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class by ESPN. Hill has another visit scheduled with Oregon on June 13.
Oregon has a chance to potentially get to No. 1 in the rankings for the 2026 depending on the decision of Jared Curtis, the No.1 quarterback in the 2026 class. Curtis will make his decision on May 5, and his decision will be between Georgia and Oregon.
Curtis was committed to Georgia from March to October in 2024, before opening up his recruitment again. He plays football for Nashville Christian school in Nashville, Tenneseee.
A big factor to the Ducks being ranked No. 3 in the On3 2026 team recruiting rankings is offensive tackle Kodi Greene. Oregon beat Washington, USC, and Michigan in the race to sign Greene. Greene, the 6-6 offensive tackle, hails from Mater Dei in southern California. Greene is set to join a year after offensive line recruits Alai Kalaniuvalu and Ziyare Addison entered the program.
However, multiple schools like USC and Texas are still recruiting Greene despite his commitment to the Ducks. Will Oregon be able to hold onto him until the Early National Signing Period?