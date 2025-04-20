Ducks Digest

5-Star Recruit Elbert Hill Visits Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Again Before Decision

The Oregon Ducks hosted five-star cornerback Elbert Hill this weekend. Coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks are looking to boost their 2026 recruiting class with Hill, but are battling schools like the Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide for him.

Cory Pappas

Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
Hoban's Elbert Hill IV outruns Barberton's Trent DeWitt to score a touchdown during a Division II regional quarterfinal, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. / Mike Cardew / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Oregon Ducks hosted class of 2026 cornerback Elbert Hill over the weekend. Hill is a five-star recruit per ESPN Recruiting and has Oregon among his top schools. 

Elbert Hill Visits Oregon Ducks

Oregon football coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday
Oregon football coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Elbert Hill was at Oregon’s spring practice this weekend and took pictures with Ducks coach Dan Lanning and Ducks safety Trey McNutt. Hill and McNutt are each from the state of Ohio. Will the two unite in the Oregon secondary in 2026?

Like Hill, McNutt along with Oregon, also had Ohio State among his top schools before he committed and signed with the Ducks. 

The Ducks currently have eight commits in the class of 2026, and have the No. 13 ranked recruiting class per 247Sports. 

Oregon’s highest graded 2026 recruits offensive tackle Kodi Greene and tight end/athlete Kendre Harrison. Greene is a 6-6, 285 pound prospect that is ranked as No. 5 best tackle in the class of 2026. Harrison is 6-6, 250 pounds and also rated as a five-star recruit per ESPN.

The Ducks would shoot up a few spot in the recruiting class ranking if Hill were to commit to them.

Elbert Hill Destination Prediction?

Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan La
Dec 31, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (left) and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning shake hands with the Leishman Trophy as a backdrop during the Rose Bowl head coaches press conference at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Elbert Hil is a 5-10, 175 pound cornerback out of Akron, Ohio. Hill is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2026 per ESPN recruiting. Ohio State Buckeyes insider Bill Kurelic predicted back in March of 2024 that Hill would choose the local school, Ohio State. Kurelic has an all-time hit rate of predicting recruits destinations of 87.52 percent. 

Currently, On3 gives Hill a 74.7 percent percent chance of picking the Buckeyes. Behind Ohio State is Alabama with the second best chances at 5.5 percent, and then Oregon third at 4.7 percent. 

Hill has a handful of official visits scheduled starting in late May. He will visit the LSU Tigers on May 30, USC Trojans on June 6, Oregon Ducks on June 13, and Alabama Crimson Tide on June 20.

Dan Lanning Speaks On Recruiting, NIL

Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day
Oregon offensive lineman Marcus Harper II, left, talks to Oregon head coach Dan Lanning during the Oregon football’s Pro Day Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Last week, Dan Lanning spoke to Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus about recruiting and NIL in this day in age of college football.

"In a landscape where you can take care of players, that's what we want to be. I don't want to get anybody a discount," Lanning said. "If they do a great job, thye deserve to reap the benefits of that. They're the ones filling the stands. And we've been able to be competitive from that environment."

Lanning went on to say that he believes that it is important to always be open with recruits and players.

"I always feel like being honest and transparent is key to having success," Lanning said. "Sometimes it's not about the message somebody wants to hear, but if they hear the truth and they know you're telling the truth...We've had a lot of success being honest with our players."

Cory Pappas
