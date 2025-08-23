Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Coaching Staff Identify 'Future Stars'
In sports, sometimes talent doesn’t always equate to domination if there’s a lack of experience. Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks, however, have a handful of talented players within the program who have put in the work to make sure they’re ready when the bright lights appear.
One of those players is EDGE Elijah Rushing. In the latest episode of Oregon’s “Under Construction,” Lanning showed his team clips of how they’ve developed since joining the program.
“As I look at this overall picture, I’m trying to identify is this player better today than when he got here,” Lanning said.
Elijah Rushing Takes Second-Year Jump
Rushing was one of Lanning’s examples of people who committed to getting better and displayed those improvements during fall camp. Lanning played a clip of Rushing from fall 2024 and then one from this summer’s practice.
“That’s who you were, that’s not who you are now,” Lanning said. “Look at the difference man. This is a half line run yesterday. Controlling it, playing the hard shoulder, staying square. Like, that’s winning football. That’s a dude growing up.”
The EDGE was rated a five-star prospect by 247Sports and was the consensus top recruit in Arizona in 2024. Rushing played four games for the Ducks as a true freshman in 2024, utilizing a redshirt. He played 24 total snaps and was credited with a pressure against Purdue.
Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi addressed Rushing’s improvements and his work ethic earlier in the preseason.
“I think the guy absolutely is going to challenge everybody in the building to put in the time and work the hardest when it comes to attention to detail, coming in extra bonus meetings, asking questions, staying later,” Lupoi said. “It's important to him. He loves the game. So that's what his approach is."
"That's adding on to the guy. I was confident, once again, from the evaluation standpoint, as far as this guy was going to be a developmental player, evaluating him,” Lupoi continued. “But a future star, as he puts all these things together and he starts to learn how to direct his length, learning how to rush the passer from a technique standpoint, and the things that he's starting to show now, so excited.”
The Ducks’ staff seems determined to develop Rushing as a key piece for the defense for years to come, and “future star” is no small statement coming from Lupoi.
Dan Lanning Talks Development Of Offensive Stars
Lanning’s praise of Rushing’s improvements especially speaks volumes when watching the other players he applauded during the episode.
The Oregon coach started by showing clips from tight end Kenyon Sadiq’s freshman season. Sadiq played all 28 games the last two seasons but sat behind Terrance Ferguson and Patrick Herbert in the depth chart.
This fall, Sadiq is set to be the Ducks’ top tight end and even play his way to an early NFL draft pick. Lanning went as far as to call Sadiq “one of the most dynamic players in college football” during Oregon media day.
Lanning also commended the growth of quarterbacks Luke Moga and Austin Novosad, as well as wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan.