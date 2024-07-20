Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning: Eugene "A Place You Can Accomplish All Your Goals"
Oregon Ducks Football coach Dan Lanning wants to bring a national title back to Eugene.
Is that an obvious statement from any high level head coach? Sure. But Lanning's love for Eugene and the people of Oregon gives that statement some extra weight.
"It has everything that I ever wanted," Lanning told Rick Pizzo during the B1G Spring Meetings. "As much for anything, for my family. We've been in a lot of different spots. Its great to have continuity and be in a place where you feel like you can accomplish all of your goals.
"There's some goals that I haven't accomplished yet that I feel indebted to the people that helped get me here that I wanna accomplish."
Lanning has posted back-to-back double-digit wins, notching 10 victories in 2022 and 12 in 2023. He's also led the Ducks to a pair of bowl wins as well as a top-20 and a top-10 finish.
What's missing? Conference and national titles. That begins with a slew of new opponents in the expanded Big Ten Conference.
"Ultimately, winning football is winning football," Lanning said. "That's not going to look a lot different (in a new league). It's a conference that's really strong going to be a fun challenge for us week in and week out to go out there and play."
While Lanning declined to name any specific road trips he's looking forward to this fall, he did say he's happy more people will get to experience travelling to Eugene.
"We have great fans," Lanning said. "They make the experience unique. There's some things that happen at Autzen Stadium that don't happen anywhere else in the world."
But after the new visitors experience Autzen, the Ducks are hoping to have put themselves in a position for the expanded College Football Playoff, now taking 12 teams for the first time.
"I think it's going to bring a lot of excitement to college football," Lanning said. "The more quality teams that you can have competing for a championship at the end of the year, the better the product will be on the field."
You can watch the full conversation below.