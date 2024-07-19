Can Oregon Ducks Football Land Track & Field Star, 2026's No. 2 Offensive Tackle?
Oregon football seems to like going after multi-sport athletes. Those type of recruits are extremely versatile and bring a lot more to the table.
The 2026 five-star Jackson Cantwell plays football and track and field at Nixa in Missouri. He won the high school shot put national title with a 22.38m throw just one day after taking an unofficial visit to the University of Oregon back in June. Both of his parents are former Olympic throwers for Team USA.
"He has not only been blessed genetically from his height. But he's also been blessed with parents who have put a work ethic in him to where he likes to work out and get stronger. He likes to be better than he was the day before and everybody doesn't have that."- On3 on Jackson Cantwell
The 6-8, 305-pound offensive tackle ranks as the No. 4 football recruit in the Class of 2026, No. 2 offensive tackle in the nation, and No. 1 recruit coming out of the state of Missouri, per 247 Sports.
His top 14 schools are LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Florida, Nebraska, Missouri, Miami, Alabama, Texas A&M, USC, Georgia, Oregon, Arkansas and Ole Miss. A lot of trimming will be made in the next year or so.
“Coach Terry and the rest of the OL coaching staff are among the best in the country. Coach Lanning’s success and Missouri background is also quite enticing.”- Jackson Cantwell on Oregon via On3
In his freshman and sophomore seasons combined, he had 128 pancake blocks in 18 games. Get the maple syrup out because a lot more pancakes are coming as Cantwell becomes an upperclassmen.