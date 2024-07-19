Commitment Date Pushed Back for Oregon Ducks 5-Star Target
No five-star addition for Oregon Ducks Football today.
Dan Lanning and company, as well as Ducks fans, were awaiting the decision of five-star safety Trey McNutt, the No. 1 rated player in the country at his position. That decision was originally scheduled for July 19.
But just hours before the potentially decision, McNutt reposted information that his commitment would be pushed back a couple weeks to Aug. 3.
McNutt is choosing between Oregon, Florida, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and USC.
The battle for the elite DB will need a couple more weeks of work. And work it will be, On3's Steve Wiltfong says Texas A&M has been making a late push, which could have contributed to the decision date getting postponed.
"It’s getting tight with the Aggies," Wiltfong said.
The Ducks must also compete with McNutt being a Buckeye legacy. His father won a national championship while playing for Ohio State in 2002.
McNutt also made visits in the past couple months to Florida and USC, both hoping their chances just got a boost with two more weeks to recruit the prized DB.
Still, McNutt is expected to make his way to Eugene. 247Sports's Tom Loy has Oregon as a lock with a 100% prediction. That did come before the announced postponement, so perhaps Loy, and others, see McNutt wavering in his decision to pick the Ducks.
That would be a major change from when McNutt visited Eugene.
"I had a great return to Oregon," McNutt told Wiltfong."Coach Lanning and the staff continue to excite me about Oregon. When I got off the plane the whole staff was here playing music and turnt with energy. The program Oregon has and is leading to become is elite if you look at it... Oregon is making it a tough decision with where I want to play at."
That "tough decision" will now be Aug. 3.