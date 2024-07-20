Can Oregon Ducks Basketball Snag a 2025 4-Star 7-Footer?
Whenever a young, skilled seven-footer in today's game is on the high school market and considering your program, you have to go after him hard.
The 7-foot, four-star Eric Reibe is one of the top centers in the Class of 2025. He plays his ball at The Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, and also represented Germany in the U18 European championship this summer.
Reibe has narrowed down his next school to 11: UConn, North Carolina, Kentucky, Kansas, Creighton, Oregon, Harvard, Stanford, West Virginia, Ohio State and Indiana. A lot of blue bloods to compete with on the recruiting front is always a challenge.
The southpaw can stretch the floor and isn't afraid to let it loose from deep. That's the dream seven-footer prospect you look for nowadays. Reibe is also mobile and runs the floor well. Around the rim, he has an extremely soft touch.
With N'Faly Dante joining the Houston Rockets and Nate Bittle entering his senior season with the Ducks, Dana Altman needs to look to the future for a big man. Eric Reibe fits the mold.
Bittle had a promising start to the season but broke his wrist and then caught a bug. The undisclosed illness sidelined him for the rest of the season after playing just five games. The big man is ready to make a return to the court next fall and is expecting a major comeback.
“Coach Dana Altman has done a good job of telling me how he wants to use my skill-set,” he said. “I have good connections with Louis Rowe and Coach Mike Mennenga. I have developed a good connection with them and good relationships. They haven’t really had a player with my size or skill-set, so that is kind of new. But they run a five-out offense and they want to use me more as a four man to stretch the floor and in dribble hand-offs...”- Eric Reibe via Joe Tipton of On3
Reibe is planning more visits, including Oregon on October 2. He already visited Eugene back on August 2 so coming back for another trip is a great sign. He doesn't have a commitment date set at the moment but this has the feeling of a must get for the Ducks. Reibe seems to like the offensive fit.