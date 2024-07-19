Oregon Football Recruiting: 5-Star Athlete to Visit Eugene For Third Time
A big date for recruiting is coming up for Dan Lanning and theUniversity of Oregon’s Football Program.
The Ducks will be hosting some of the notions top prospects from the Class of 2025 and 2026 Saturday July 27. One of these talented athletes touching down in Eugene the weekend of the 27th is five-star Micheal Terry III.
This will not be the first time Terry has visited the University of Oregon. He took his first official visit to Oregon on May 17 and a second visit on June 21.
Terry is an extremely versatile athlete out of San Antonio, Texas. The class of 2025 standout can play multiple positions, and it is unclear what position he will play at the next level.
Terry stands at 6-3 and weighs in at 210 pounds. The Texas native’s size is one of many reasons he has played multiple positions on offense and is listed without a set position in his recruitment.
Last season, Terry played snaps at both wide receiver and running back, putting up impressive numbers. As a junior, Terry recorded 992 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, along with 564 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
Terry’s size and athletic abilities could allow him to develop into a tight end or, defensively, a safety or off-ball linebacker. The five-star’s versatility makes him a highly unique and coveted prospect for Power Five programs across America.
The multi-position athlete is the 26th-ranked prospect in the class of 2025, the No. 1-ranked athlete (ATH), and the eighth-ranked prospect in Texas.
Terry has narrowed his recruitment down to four programs: Texas, Texas A&M, Nebraska, and the Oregon Ducks. Texas and Oregon are currently favorites for the five-star according to 247Sports.
Could a third visit to Oregon be enough to secure a commitment?