Oregon Ducks Dan Lanning Gives Evan Stewart Injury Update
LAS VEGAS - Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning gave an update on receiver Evan Stewart, who suffered a knee injury and will miss significant time, possibly the entire 2025-26 season. Stewart was Oregon's top returning receiver, who decided to forgo the 2025 NFL Draft for another season under Lanning as the expected primary target for projected starting quarterback Dante Moore.
In an exclusive interview with Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus, Lanning discussed Stewart's rehab and how he feels about his receiver room stepping up to fill his void.
"He's going to be down for a while," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I don't want to put a timeline on Evan. I don't know how long that'll be, but he's on the road recovery and he's done a lot for the Ducks. We love having him be a part of our team and hopefully at some point he can make an impact for us. But I don't know exactly what that looks like."
The injury occurred in early June during 7-on-7, according to sources. The recovery time for Stewart is expected to be 6-12 months, meaning a possible December return or missing the entire season. The senior Stewart could utilize a redshirt for the 2025-26 football season.
Stewart's injury and potential time out has a massive impact on the Ducks. Oregon's top receivers from 2024, Tez Johnson (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and senior Traeshon Holden (Dallas Cowboys) are both in NFL.
The former Texas A&M transfer Stewart had a solid first season in Eugene, finishing with 48 receptions, 613 yards and a career-high five touchdowns.
Stewart was very impactful in Oregon's regular season upset win vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes, catching seven passes for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown in the 32-31 victory in Autzen Stadium.
Who do the Ducks have on the roster to step up and fill his production for the 2025 football season?
"I feel great about the group of guys that we have there," Lanning told Amaranthus. "I think we have a lot of guys that can play winning football. Evan had a huge role for us. So somebody's going to get an opportunity. They're going to have an opportunity to step up and make some plays. But I think we have a group that can do that."
The four offensive players with the next most production from 2024 are junior tight end Kenyon Sadiq (308 yards), wide receiver Justius Lowe (203 yards), running back Noah Whittington (136 yards) and running back Jayden Limar (71 yards).
Hopes are high for true freshman receiver Dakorien Moore to step into a starting role right away.
"(Dakorien) wants to be perfect," Lanning told Amaranthus. "He works extremely hard. He has huge expectations, and I think that's hard, but he's handled that really, really well. The guy steps on the field. He loves ball. He works every single day to get better. Really talented, obviously, and I think he'll make a big impact for our team. So I'm excited to see what Dakorien does."
The Ducks added senior transfer Malik Benson from the Florida State Seminoles. In 2024, Benson played in all 12 games at Florida State. The 6-foot-1 receiver finished the season with 25 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown. Benson is a former No. 1 overall junior college recruit out of Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, before playing one season at Alabama and one with the Seminoles.
Also in the receivers room: redshirt senior receiver Gary Bryant, redshirt junior Kyler Kasper, redshirt freshman Jeremiah McClellan, redshirt sophomore Jurrion Dickey, true freshman Cooper Perry, redshirt freshman Jalen Saint Paul, redshirt junior Preston Alford.