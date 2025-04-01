Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Hires New Strength and Conditioning Coach Anthony Kincy
The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have added to their strength and conditioning staff with the hire of Anthony Kincy.
Kincy will hold the title of associate head strength and conditioning coach for the Ducks, working under Wilson Love, Oregon's head football strength and conditioning coach. He has worked with college athletes for years, most recently running the strength and conditioning for the UCF Knights' football program. Prior to that, Kincy spent time in the SEC with Auburn and Tennessee.
“We are thrilled to welcome Anthony and his son, Amaud, to our Oregon family,” sad Lanning in a statement released by Oregon. “Coach Kincy knows how to get the very best out of his student-athletes and set them up for success both on and off the field. He brings great experience and enthusiasm to our program, and his diverse background as a former player and coach will be a great asset for us here at Oregon. We’re excited to hit the ground running with him this spring.”
As Lanning mentions, Oregon is returning to spring practice on Tuesday, April 1, after a short break. The Ducks will practice until their annual spring game on Saturday, April 26, at 1 p.m. PT. Oregon's coaches will have all hands on deck during spring practices after the strength and conditioning staff managed winter workouts.
Kincy is not the only newcomer that is joining the Ducks this year. Transfer portal players like safety Dillon Thieneman, defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and running back Makhi Hughes are some of the many new faces on the team.
The Ducks have not been known to spare expenses, and the addition of Kincy to the football program shows Oregon's latest commitment to the student athlete experience. The support has only grown under Lanning, and this latest investment into strength and conditioning is only the latest move.
Oregon already has two assistant strength and conditioning coaches that work under Love, Mark Davis and Drew Jordan. The Ducks also have a director of speed and performance in Kyle Bolton.
“I am extremely thankful to Coach Lanning and Coach Love for extending an opportunity to add value and be a part of one of the elite programs in the country,” Kincy said in the statement. “To continue to shape the vision that Coach Lanning has started here at Oregon and compete for national championships is a privilege. Working alongside high-level thinking coaches on the strength staff is also an honor. My family and I are extremely grateful to join the Duck nation!"
Kincy was with the Auburn Tigers from 2013-20 before working at Tennessee and UCF. He has experience with speed and performance, specifically preparing workouts in preparation for the NFL Draft and Combine. According to Oregon's statement, Kincy also has experience specifically working on speed and agility for the linemen from his time at Auburn.