3 Oregon Ducks Spring Football Position Competitions: Quarterback, Receiver, Offensive Line
As the Oregon Ducks begin spring football, the position battles and storylines begin to unfold. After a stellar 13-1 season last year, the Ducks lost a lot of talent from their star-studded roster. Oregon coach Dan Lanning and the Ducks' coaching staff will need constantly evaluate all the talent on the field as Oregon looks to repeat as Big Ten champions in their second season in the conference.
Here are three storylines to keep in mind as the Ducks' spring ball practices continue.
1. Who will separate themselves at wide receiver?
The Ducks have a clear-cut leader in the wide receivers room in Evan Stewart, who elected to return for one final season with the team in lieu of the NFL. That leaves them with a tough decision for who could end up being No. 2 on the depth chart.
Oregon made two huge offseason pickups when they signed Florida State transfer Malik Benson and five-star Dakorien Moore. The Ducks will be hoping that either one of their standout additions will be able to provide competition for the in-house favorite, Justius Lowe, for snaps and targets on the field.
It's a not a bad spot for Lanning and offensive coordinator Will Stein to be in considering the Ducks will have to replace the production left behind by Traeshon Holden and Tez Johnson, their two leading receivers in 2024.
2. How quickly can the new-look offensive line gel?
Lanning and the Ducks made a huge splash over the offseason when they landed the 247Sports' No. 1 player in the transfer portal, Nevada transfer Isaiah World. The offensive tackle comes to Eugene with high expectations as the projected anchor of the offensive line.
Along with World coming in, the Ducks also brought in Texas State transfer Alex Harkey, the No. 16 offensive tackle in the portal according to 247Sports, to help man the tackle spot opposite of World.
The portal pickups didn't stop there for Oregon as they nabbed one of the top guards in the portal, USC transfer Emmannuel Pregnon. The No. 3 guard in the transfer portal according to 247Sports, Prenon was the cherry on top for what is arguably the best offensive line transfer class in the country.
3. Who enters the summer as QB1?
All of the hype surrounding the team this spring will be based around their quarterback competition. Dante Moore is the presumed favorite in a two-man race with Austin Novosad.
Not much has been said in interviews regarding if either player has stood out over the other, but all signs point to Moore, who has starting experience thanks to his time at UCLA in 2023, becoming the starter in the fall, but expect Novosad to put up a fight as he looks to become the first quarterback signed by the Ducks out of high school to start for the program since Tyler Shough did in 2020.