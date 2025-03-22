Oregon Ducks Transfer Makhi Hughes Leading 'Really Competitive' Running Back Room
Like many teams around the country, the Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are losing some notable players this offseason but are keeping their championship window open by replenishing the roster with new-look talent.
Arguably the most important of these additions is Tulane Green Wave transfer running back Makhi Hughes, who is set to step in and take over lead-back duties from NFL-bound Jordan James.
Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein met with the media recently and sung Hughes' praises, but emphasized that the entire running back room will be a load for defenses to deal with. He pointed out running backs Noah Whittington, Jordan Davison, Jay Harris and more.
"That whole room is talented," Stein said. "It's a deep room. It's really competitive. Coach (Ra'Shaad) Samples does a phenomenal job not just getting the players here, but developing them."
Hughes and Whittington could potentially make a case as the top running back duo in the country next season. Whittington proved to be a nice complement to Jordan James last season, finishing the 2024 campaign with 118 carries for 540 yards and six touchdowns along with 24 catches for 136 yards and two more scores.
Stein spoke extensively about Hughes, adding that his experience against tough competition in the American Athletic Conference should have him ready for the season ahead.
"We saw obviously, lots of production. . . . So coming from Tulane, he played against really good competition in that league, has great contact balance, good vision, his ability to catch the ball in the backfield. So he's carried the ball a lot in college, which is, again, that experience will, to me, give him definitely a benefit coming here," said Stein.
Last season at Tulane, Hughes had 265 carries for 1,401 yards and 17 total touchdowns. This came after he had 1,378 rushing yards as a freshman the season before in 2023.
This past season in the 45-37 win over North Texas on Oct. 26, Hughes had the best game of his college career, finishing with 30 carries for 195 yards and one touchdown.
Hughes isn't the only talented transfer the Ducks acquired this offseason. Oregon also landed offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (USC), wide receiver Malik Benson (Florida State), safety Jadon Canady (Ole Miss), defensive lineman Bear Alexander (USC), offensive tackle Isaiah World (Nevada), tight end Jamari Johnson (Louisville), offensive lineman Alex Harkey (Texas State), cornerback Theran Johnson (Northwestern), and safety Dillon Thieneman (Purdue).
Hughes, the rest of these portal additions, and the incoming freshman class will get their first chance to shine in front of a live crowd during Oregon's spring game on April 26. The Ducks will then open up their 2025 season at home in Autzen Stadium on Aug. 30 against Montana State.