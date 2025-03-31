Oregon Ducks 2025 Football Schedule: Predicting Every Game
How many games will the Oregon Ducks win in 2025? The Ducks have an early test on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions, while home games against Indiana, Wisconsin, and USC will surely have Autzen Stadium filled with excitement.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the betting line for Oregon's win total is 10.5. FanDuel also gives the Ducks the second-best odds (+220) of repeating as Big Ten champions, only behind the defending national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes (+200)
Ducks coach Dan Lanning and his team made history in 2024, finishing the regular season with an undefeated record and beating the Penn State Nittany Lions' in the program's first-ever Big Ten Championship. Despite earning the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff, Oregon lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
What will the 2025 season look like for the Ducks?
Aug 30 - Montana State: W
Oregon is entering spring football without a clear starter at quarterback as Dante Moore and Austin Novosad are expected to be competing for the job. Many assumed Moore would take over the starting role after Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel's one season at Oregon. However, Novosad was a talented recruit himself who has decided to stay with the Ducks and offensive coordinator Will Stein.
No matter who starts, Oregon is expected to blow by Montana State, so both quarterbacks will likely see the field in the season opener.
Sept. 6 - Oklahoma State: W
Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy and his staff are replacing experienced quarterback Alan Bowman, presumably with Maealiuaki Smith, and the Ducks simply have too much talent for the Cowboys to compete with. With the benefit of being at home, Oregon should beat their opponents from the Big 12.
Sept. 13 - @ Northwestern: W
Oregon's first Big Ten game of the season is also the team's first road trip of the year. Northwestern coach David Braun is entering his third year leading the program, finishing 4-8. While the Wildcats should improve in 2025, the Ducks should again be able to out-talent Northwestern in this one.
Sept. 20 - Oregon State: W
The gap between Oregon and Oregon State only widens each year as the Ducks beat the Beavers 49-14 in 2024. The rivalry game should look similar in 2025, with Oregon's athletic offense finding open space to work with against Oregon State. Can the Ducks start the season 4-0?
Sept. 27 - @ Penn State: L
Depending on preseason rankings, this game could easily be a top-10 matchup if not higher. In most weeks, Oregon traveling to Penn State would certainly be the location choice for ESPN's College GameDay, but Alabama and Georgia are playing each other that same Saturday.
Penn State is bringing back a lot of experience on offense with quarterback Drew Allar as well as running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen all returning. As for the Ducks, it could be the earliest and biggest test of Moore's young career in an Oregon uniform. The Ducks got the best of the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten Championship. Will things go differently on Penn State's home turf?
Unfortunately for Ducks fans, the dreams of another undefeated season collapse on the road against Penn State.
Oct. 11 - Indiana: W
Indiana coach Curt Cignetti and quarterback Kurtis Rourke led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoff in 2024. While many doubt Indiana's return to the spotlight in 2025, Cignetti's teams have proven to be tough matchups.
However, if Oregon loses to Penn State, the Ducks will have had an extra week of rest with the poor taste of losing in their mouths. As a result, Lanning's team comes out angry and soundly defeats the Hoosiers at home.
Oct. 18 - @ Rutgers: W
While much has been made about Oregon's offense and the quarterback position, the Ducks defense has improved every season under Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi. Although losing key pieces like defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, defensive lineman Jordan Burch, and linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon's defense returns linebacker Bryce Boettcher and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalelei.
While the Ducks will lean on the defense throughout the season, a road game against Rutgers could turn into a low-scoring slugfest. However, Oregon has enough talent and power on that side of the ball to keep the Scarlet Knights at bay.
Oct. 25 - Wisconsin: W
After nearly ruining the Ducks' perfect season in Wisconsin in 2024, the Badgers will travel to Autzen Stadium in 2025. Transfer quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. is expected to lead Wisconsin's offense, but the Ducks' talent on defense should be enough to overwhelm the Badgers. Oregon's offensive firepower should be able to put the game out of reach.
Nov. 8 - @ Iowa: W
Coming off of the second bye week of the season, Lanning should have his team focused for the final stretch of the year. The Ducks got through the month of November unscathed in 2024, and it starts with Iowa in 2025. Like Wisconsin, Oregon should be able to outscore Iowa while holding the Hawkeyes offense. The Ducks will be visiting another new location in the Big Ten, but Lanning's teams have shown the ability to survive on the road late in the season.
Nov. 15 - Minnesota: W
The Minnesota game might be the biggest "look ahead" spot of the season with USC coming up next. However, Oregon gets back-to-back home games which should benefit the Ducks' chances of staying at one loss. Minnesota coach PJ Fleck and his team surprised many in 2024, finishing with an 8-5 record. The Golden Gophers have uncertainties at quarterback, receiver, and offensive line, and the Ducks should again be able to outscore their opponent.
Nov. 22 - USC: W
One of the more anticipated matchups of the season between the West Coast powers, the USC and Oregon game could carry major recruiting implications. The Trojans have had some recent success on the recruiting trail, prioritizing Southern California prospects while also flipping quarterback Jonas Williams away from the Ducks.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff are on the right track at USC, but Lanning has the Ducks a little farther along as a program, evidenced by the conference championship in 2024. It should be a fun one in Autzen Stadium, but Oregon should get the win over USC.
Nov. 29 - @ Washington: W
Perhaps Oregon's most complete game of the 2024 season came against Washington in a 49-21 win over the Huskies. While it might not look as dominant on the road in 2025, the Ducks should be able to win the rivalry game in Seattle. This would give Oregon an 11-1 record, surpassing their preseason win total and setting the Ducks up for another College Football Playoff appearance.
Oregon could potentially make the Big 10 Championship with only one loss to Penn State, but the tiebreakers scenario would likely have to be played out between teams like the Ducks, Nittany Lions, and Ohio State Buckeyes.
