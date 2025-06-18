Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Host Class of 2028 Quarterbacks At Recruiting Camp

Recruiting season never ends for the Oregon Ducks, with Ducks coach Dan Lanning consistently keeping his eyes open for the best talent available. Which quarterback prospects did they host for a camp at Autzen Stadium this past week?

Nov 18, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon coach Dan Lanning got a head start on looking at future quarterbacks when they hosted a camp at Autzen Stadium for some of the nation’s best passers in the class of 2028 this past week. The young quarterbacks had some glowing remarks about Oregon's current state of affairs and the coaching staff under Lanning.

On3’s Steve Wiltfong reported that the Ducks gave the young quarterbacks, like IMG quarterback Jayden Wade who participated in the camp, a chance to showcase their skills inside Autzen Stadium this past week. On3 has Wade on a list of "players to watch" in the 2028 recruiting class, and he had glowing remarks about Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

"Oregon visit was exciting. I love competing and learning from Stein," Wade told On3.

Detroit Cass Tech 2028 quarterback Donald Tabron II already has some ties to Oregon. Like Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, Tabron II also hails from the motor city, and like Wade, had glowing remarks about Oregon:

“The visit to Eugene was amazing, the energy around the program was amazing, the staff was very welcoming and made it feel like a place where I could thrive. You can tell it’s a place built for development and winning," Tabron II said to On3.

Whether or not Tabron II eventually dons the green and yellow is yet to be seen, but the idea that Lanning could offer him soon is not farfetched.

Oregon s Bo Nix and coach Dan Lanning embrace before the game against Oregon State at Autzen Stadium Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. / Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the young quarterbacks that were able to compete at Autzen Stadium, Lanning should come across as a quarterback whisperer to them. Lanning has now sent two quarterbacks to the Heisman Trophy presentation in back-to-back years and has seen the first two quarterbacks he has coached at Oregon be drafted into the NFL. 

Oregon hosted a Hawaiian quarterback over the weekend, with Honolulu Punahou quarterback Hunter Fujikawa able to take in the magic of competing in Autzen Stadium. The Hawaii to Oregon pipeline is a famous one, with Oregon’s only Heisman Trophy winner hailing from the Islands of Hawaii.

Dec 13, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota poses with the Heisman Trophy during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis after winning the Heisman Trophy. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It is hard to imagine a Hawaiian quarterback not being moved by the possibility of extending the famous lineage of Hawaiian quarterbacks to play at Oregon with former Ducks Marcus Mariota and Dillon Gabriel. 

No official offers have been announced to anyone in the class of 2028 just yet, but that could change after the weekend that Lanning and his coaching staff just had in Eugene.

Lanning and the Ducks have not been shy about recruiting the top quarterback prospects in the country. Oregon is also hoping to land five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons in the class of 2026, recently hosting Lyons in Eugene for an official visit. After missing out on five-star quarterback Jared Curtis and four-star Jonas Williams, Oregon appears focused on Lyons.

However, Lanning always has an eye on the future, hosting a number of 2028 prospects.

