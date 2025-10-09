Oregon Coach Dan Lanning Doesn't Hold Back On Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Oregon Ducks coach Dan Lanning didn't hold back when discussing the challenge of facing No. 7 Indiana, led by quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Mendoza has burst onto the Big Ten scene after transferring to the Hoosiers from the Cal Bears in 2024.
Mendoza is a large presence - literally - at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds. The ideal size for an NFL quarterback, Mendoza's caught the attention of NFL scouts in a break out season so far. Mendoza has totaled 1,208 yards, 16 touchdowns and just one interception while completing over 73 percent of his passes through five games. His quarterback rating is highest in the Big Ten and ranks second in the nation.
Early scouting reports have comparisons of Mendoza to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.
Dan Lanning Scouts Indiana Quarterback Fernando Mendoza
Can Oregon's defense keep up its domination vs. Mendoza?
Similar to Oregon quarterback Dante Moore in the Ducks' road game vs. Penn State - Mendoza has a huge opportunity to make a statement in Eugene on Oct. 11 and upset the Ducks. Lanning didn't mince words when scouting Mendoza and Indiana's offense.
"They're rushing as well as anybody in the country, and they're throwing as well as anybody in the country. And they have a lot of weapons that they can use.”
“Their timing is really impressive," Lanning continued. "They know they know where guys are going to be at. They do a really good job of shipping the routes. He's got great delivery. He's able to throw the ball extremely well... He knows where his wide out's going to be, knows what coverage he's throwing into. That's an indicator of a really well coached player that knows his system extremely well.”
Lanning highlighted that the Hoosiers have a clear identity on offense with an elite ability to execute. Indiana utilizes a run-pass option that Lanning says can create "wrinkles."
"They know what they're good at, and they do it really, really, really well. They run the ball well. They obviously have RPO tags off a lot of the runs that they make sure what they're running it - they're running into an advantageous look when they're throwing it, they're throwing it into a good look,” Lanning said.
Mendoza Striving For Perfection
Mendoza was a highly-coveted quarterback in the transfer portal - but there was a family tie that was hard to ignore. His younger brother, Alberto Mendoza, committed to play for coach Curt Cignetti and is a freshman backup quarterback. Fernando and Alberto, who are from Miami, Florida are now reunited on the undefeated Hoosiers.
Fernando Mendoza has entered the Heisman Trophy conversation and has seen his NFL draft stock soar. Although it is early, some mock drafts predict the redshirt junior could become the first quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
A major highlight of the season so far came when Indiana crushed then No. 9 Illinois by a score of 63-10 on Sept. 20.
“It's that drive to be perfect,” Fernando Mendoza said after the win. “That's the reason I came here — to become the best quarterback I could and see my development accelerate. I want to keep on accelerating and keep having exponential growth throughout the season.”
The defending Big Ten champion Ducks have a chance to dampen Mendoza's sparkling season in front of the nation and extend the nation's longest active regular-season winning streak to 24 games.
Oregon's defense ranks third nationally in passing defense (123.4 yards per game) and has given up just two passing touchdowns in five games. The unit is lead by senior linebacker Bryce Boettcher's 39 tackles and edge rusher Matayo Uiagalele's four sacks.
Oregon and Indiana both enter Week 7 at 5-0 overall and 2-0 in Big Ten play, and will square off for the first time since the Hoosiers beat the Ducks in Eugene in 2004.
Kickoff is 12:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium, but ESPN's College GameDay will begin at 6 a.m. on Oregon's campus.