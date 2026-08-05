Oregon Star Bear Alexander Details Special Bond With ‘Father Figure’ Dan Lanning

EUGENE - Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander is back in Oregon with an 855-pound squat and a renewed attitude of gratitude.

As he walked out to Autzen Stadium at Oregon football media day, he paused to take in the beautiful view of a blanket of trees surrounding the stadium. A different choice, and his view could have been different in that moment.

Oregon Ducks' Bear Alexander | seigher brown

Alexander could have declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he became one of the first draft-eligible Ducks to publicly announce that he would return for another season of Oregon football.

His announcement carried weight beyond securing another season from an elite defensive lineman. By deciding and committing early, Alexander turned his attention towards rallying Oregon's veteran core in hopes to keep them in Eugene.

"Yeah (announcing early) made my job a lot easier, to go in and persuade guys... It was, it was fun times for sure," Alexander told Oregon Ducks on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus.

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, left, greets fellow Duck Bear Alexander during a youth football camp at Marist Catholic High School on June 20, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why did Alexander choose another season in Eugene over beginning his professional career?

"Really, like I told Coach Lanning, there's no development at the second level. So just being able to come back and do it with my guys one more time and sharpen our toolbox, just being able to go out here and put the work in all over again before we transition into the next level," Alexander continued.

Alexander was not alone. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, tight end Jamari Johnson, outside linebackers Teitum Tuioti and Matayo Uiagalelei, and center Iapani "Poncho" Laloulu all decided to return to Eugene.

What were those conversations like?

"I think one of the funniest ones was dealing with Dillon Thieneman. Cause he knew in the back of his head, there was no shot, but just talking to him about (coming back) - it was fun."

The former Duck Thieneman ultimately declared for the draft and was selected by the Chicago Bears in the first round.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5), wide receiver Malik Benson (4), defensive back Brandon Finney (4) and defensive lineman Bear Alexander (1) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The group that did return gives Oregon more just talented veterans. It gives the Ducks players who understand the program’s expectations and are motivated towards their unfinished work ahead of them.

Alexander is entering his second season at Oregon after spending the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the USC Trojans and beginning his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs in 2022. Oregon is his third program... But it appears to be the place where he has found stability and trust in a coach who believes in what he can become.

After a productive first season with the Ducks, Alexander attracted attention from NFL scouts. Some analysts listed him among the top 100 prospects available in the draft. Returning to Oregon gives him another year to develop and show the NFL he can isn't always on the move.

Jul 29, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Oregon Football head coach Dan Lanning speaks during Big Ten Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the center of that choice was Alexander’s relationship with Oregon coach Dan Lanning, whom he described as a father figure. What's different about Lanning?

"Just believing in me, honestly. Just being another father figure. Just being one of the guys I can call uncle, and I really just trust in what's going on. I believe in his decision making. He trusts my ability to go out there and do what I'm supposed to do. So really just trusting that coach for real," Alexander said.

For Alexander, Lanning’s influence is not only in between the lines. It also shows up in the smaller lessons away from the field. Alexander pointed to reminders about allowing others to eat before he does and making sure that outside noise doesn't become a distraction. Those lessons have made a difference and clearly matter to Alexander, one of the most experienced players on its defensive line.

There is one big difference in Alexander entering this season: his gratitude level. He zeroed in on being grateful for the day to day things and enjoying "where his feet are" - which has really changed his mindset.

Physically, he's continuing to push and improve as well. Alexander went viral for hitting an uncanny 855 pounds with his squat, along with fellow Oregon defensive lineman Amauri Washington. The craziest part? He doesn't think that either of them hit their true max.

"Nah, we for sure could have did more weight. We just couldn't add any more weight to the bar," Alexander told Amaranthus.

Alexander has embraced some friendly competition with Washington during their final offseason together.

Georgia Bulldogs Bear Alexander usc trojans transfer portal oregon ducks dan lanning big ten nfl draft scouts practice sacks lincoln riley | oregon ducks on si jacob bunn

“I'm just really just looking at him like, hey, you put a 45 on, I'm going to jump in and put another 45. So it was kind of one of those times I walked up to him like, hey, bro, this is our last offseason. You know, let's throw some weight on that bar. And as a result, we was able to get under it and do it,” Alexander said.

That competitive relationship could benefit the Ducks well beyond the weight room. Alexander and Washington are part of an experienced defensive front expected to set the tone for Oregon’s defense.

His final college season will also present Alexander with another test when Oregon travels to Los Angeles to face his former team in USC. He's looking forward to it, but rather than approaching the rivalry game with bitterness, he wants to remain composed.

Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Bear Alexander and reporter Bri Amaranthus | Seigher Brown

"Really just controlling the emotions, being there (LA Memorial Coliseum.) I was able to hug and talk to Coach (Lincoln) Riley after the last run in. So just being able to see him again and being able to control the emotions and just going out there playing carefree," Alexander said.

It appears that Eugene has been good to Alexander and vice versa. His personality continues to shine as Ducks fans get to know him better. His relationship with quarterback Dante Moore has deepened, as they two have enjoyed volunteering together.

The 855-pound squat may have been what grabbed the headlines on Alexander. But, his decision to return, and his effort to bring other veteran Ducks with him, may say even more about the leadership he now brings to Oregon.

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