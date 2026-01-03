Oregon Ducks Lose Three More Players To Transfer Portal

The No. 5 Oregon Ducks are on their way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff after defeating the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders 23-0. Due to the calendar of the college football season, the Ducks have begun to lose some players to the transfer portal. While Lanning has still not lost a starter to the portal in his time with the Ducks, some players who may have not contributed as much as they would have hoped this year are now in search of a different home.

Oregon wide receiver Kyler Kasper, running back Jay Harris, and defensive back Daylen Austin all joined the transfer portal when it officially opened.

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts after getting a gatorade bath from his players following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jay Harris

Harris compiled 26 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown for the Ducks this season. Harris’ best game came against Minnesota at Autzen Stadium, when he took four carries for 19 yards and a touchdown.

A main reason Harris is most likely entering the transfer portal is due to playing time. Harris is a junior and the Ducks saw true freshman running backs Dierre Hill Jr. and Jordon Davison play a big role in the offense this season. If Harris was to come back next year, the best-case scenario for him would be being the third running back in Lanning’s offense.

Kyler Kasper

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kasper recorded two catches for 51 yards this season, with one of his receptions going for 40 yards against Montana State in week one and the other being an 11-yard reception against Northwestern. With Kasper being a junior, he will look elsewhere for a spot to end his collegiate career.

Kasper is somewhat buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Oregon receivers Dakorien Moore, Malik Benson, and Jeremiah McClellan. With Moore coming back next season and Evan Stewart yet to make a decision, Kasper will look for more playing time elsewhere.

Daylen Austin Enters Transfer Portal

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi walks the field during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ducks sophomore cornerback Daylen Austin has also entered the transfer portal. Austin compiled five solo tackles and one interception this season with the Ducks. Austin’s lone interception came in the Ducks' 21-7 win over the Wisconsin Badgers in Eugene. Like Kasper and Harris, Austin is buried on the depth chart and it looks as though Ducks freshman defensive back Brandon Finney Jr will have one of the cornerback spots locked down as long as he is an Oregon Duck.

Ducks defensive back Jahlil Florence announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal during the season. Florence recorded 35 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and two interceptions in his time with the Ducks. Florence was surpassed on the depth chart this season by younger defensive backs like Finney and Ify Obidegwu. Other Oregon defensive backs like Solomon Davis and and Sione Laulea have also entered the portal.