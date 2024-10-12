Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Reveals His Key to Beating 'Physical' Ohio State Buckeyes
Pat McAfee of College GameDay recorded his morning show on ESPN on the field at beautiful Autzen Stadium. During the program, he showed a previous recorded interview with Oregon Ducks' head coach Dan Lanning in his office.
Lanning has led his team to a No. 3 national ranking as well as an undefeated record but will have their toughest test to date against another undefeated program, the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes. The emotions are high right now for Lanning, whose wouldn't be?
This is what College Football is all about.. I'm excited for our team and I'm super excited for our fans."- Dan Lanning on The Pat McAfee Show
Lanning loves being in Eugene which is as unique of any place in the world but he's still excited to travel to other places across the Big Ten. He believes that time will be as valuable of a opportunity for his team to get together and bond.
"I think it's great thing that we're in the Big Ten... There's gonna be some travel but we're gonna enjoy those trips."- Dan Lanning on The Pat McAfee Show
McAfee asked Lanning about where all his recruits come from in the country and why they want to come all the way up to the Pacific Northwest. It does take a bit of time to get there if you are a recruit say from Florida.
"I've got recruits from all over... We challenge ourselves to go get the best of the best... I always tell people don't pick what's most convenient, pick what's best."- Dan Lanning on The Pat McAfee Show
In order for Lanning's Ducks to come out with a win over the Buckeyes, he's been preaching to his team that physicality is most important. Toughness is the name of the game in this historic matchup.
"I think it's about whose going to be the most physical team... In the trenches, it's going to matter. Who's going to establish the run game. Takeaways always matter in a game like this."- Dan Lanning on The Pat McAfee Show
The former Alabama head coach and now co-host of College GameDay Nick Saban also joined the Pat McAfee Show to say just how well of job that Lanning has done since joining the Oregon program back in 2022.
"Dan Lanning has done a great job here and I think they're gonna be successful in the Big Ten... You always gotta try and win the game on offense in college football and he knows that."- Nick Saban on The Pat McAfee Show
If Saban had one piece of advice for Lanning heading into the Ohio State game, it would be to hit the ground game. The Ducks are averaging 164.4 rushing yards per game which ranks No. 67 in the country. Oregon running back Jordan James has 552 rushing yards through the first five games of the season which ranks No. 22 in the country.
"To beat Ohio State you've gotta be able to run the ball.. The last six games they've lost the other team ran for more than they did."- Nick Saban on The Pat McAfee Show
This is a massive Big Ten clash between the Buckeyes and the Ducks with both conference standings and College Football Playoff implications. Ohio State's head coach Ryan Day is going to have a hard time keeping his team composed in what will be difficult environment to play in.
Oregon is set to kick-off at the biggest game in Autzen Stadium history at 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Oct. 12. College GameDay is live from Eugene at 6 a.m. PT earlier in the day. The Oregon Duck is prepped and ready to lead the team out onto the field as he got some practice on the motorcycle in earlier during The Pat McAfee Show.
