Did Oregon Ducks’ Dan Lanning Intentionally Commit Penalty During Ohio State Game?
Last night, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks made history as they took down the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes 32-31 in Autzen Stadium. Many fans are speculating online that Lanning might have had some additional tricks up his sleeve.
From the sheer volume of screams a record amount of Duck fans poured into the venue, to the “Fly Era” uniforms, to the amount of Oregon fans and Duck icons storming the field after the win, this was truly an iconic moment in Oregon sports history. The game will likely be considered Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s signature win in his early career.
Oregon' eventually got to the Ohio State 2-yard line, but weren’t able to sink in a touchdown off a one-yard run by Jordan James and two timeout calls by the Buckeyes. That’s when Oregon’s kicker, Atticus Sappington, sank a 19-yard field goal to score the final points of the game, making the score 32-31.
“Yeah, we were trying to score a touchdown the whole time, right. But we knew it was an advantage to keep the clock running so they’d have to utilize their timeouts and wouldn’t have as many opportunities left out there at the end. We felt like they could really come out with a lot of options if they had all three timeouts there at the end. So we were trying to score on that third down play at the goal line, and they were able to get a great stop. So, we kicked the field goal and said, let’s play defense,” Lanning said in his post game press conference.
During this final offensive drive by Ohio State, many football fans are speculating Lanning might have intentionally called an extra man onto the field because bleeding clock was more important than the yardage gained by the penalty.
After starting on the Ohio State 25-yard line, the Buckeyes pushed forward all the way to the Oregon 43-yard line at third down and 25-yards to go. With ten seconds left on the game clock, Lanning and crew called a timeout.
The Ducks knew they had to limit Ohio State from a 10-yards or more play, as that would put Ohio State in field goal range with a chance to overtake the lead. So, in the very next play, Ohio State’s Will Howard launches a short left pass to freshman receiver Jeremiah Smith, with the pass broken up by corner Jabbar Muhammad.
That’s when the yellow penalty flag danced through the air.
The official penalty was an “illegal substitution” on Jamaree Caldwell as there were 12 defenders on the field. The call gave Ohio State five yards and a replay of the third down, but it also shaved four seconds off the clock, giving Ohio State six seconds for their final play of the game.
An extra man on the field for Oregon would help the Ducks defend the Buckeyes’ pass, because each defensive back could cover their assigned receivers. An extra Oregon safety meant more cover over the top.
If Lanning indeed called this intentional penalty-receiving play, he knew his secondary could stop Ohio State and a gain of 5 yards for the Buckeyes through penalty wouldn’t matter given they had one play for a “hail mary” or 50+ yard field goal with six seconds left on the clock. The Buckeyes were cornered into an impossible situation.
On the last play, Buckeyes' quarterback Will Howard scrambled for a quarterback keeper for 12-yards. As he slid to the ground, Autzen Stadium erupted. The Ducks’ defense had the final say.
Forcing Ohio State to make these kinds of impossible decisions was Lanning’s bread and butter this game, as he said during his post game interview.
“We talked about a heavyweight fight, right. A heavyweight fight in this game, and we knew it could go every round, and it was, it was back and forth," said Lanning. "When you play a really good team, you have to be all battle in tight games like this, and there are some decisions that could go one way or the other, I’m sure people have thought on, but we played aggressive tonight. We played to win the game, and our guys went out there and executed in critical moments. So, again, I can’t say enough great things about that team that we just played, that’s an elite football team that we just played, they’re really, really talented. They don’t have weaknesses, but our guys did just enough to etch it out."
Was “etching it out” calling for an intentional 12th defender on the field? Only Lanning and his team know for sure. Needless to say, the final drive produced an incredible result for Oregon Football.
