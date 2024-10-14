Oregon Ducks Impress 5-Star Defensive Line Recruit Jahkeem Stewart on Visit to Eugene
The Oregon Ducks upset the Ohio State Buckeyes by a score of 32-31. For an undecided recruit such as five-star Jahkeem Stewart, the visit to Eugene could have gone better when it comes to the results on the field for the Oregon Ducks. The fans at Autzen Stadium stormed the field following the win, after the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium history.
After his visit to Eugene, Stewart revealed some of his thoughts to On3's Steve Wiltfong.
“The Oregon fans are absolutely nuts about the team. I can definitely see myself playing in that type of environment. The Oregon fans showed me a ton of love. I love how the players play for each other," Stewart told On3 through his coach Clyde Alexander.
Jahkeem Stewart Player Profile
Jahkeem Stewart is a 6-6, 270-pound defensive lineman out of New Orleans, Louisiana. Stewart is ranked as the third best defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports. Stewart recently reclassified from the class of 2026, so his elite talents will be arriving at his college of choice a year early.
Some notable schools that have been heavily pursuing Stewart in addition to Oregon are USC, Texas, Ohio State, Miami, and LSU.
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks had a complimetary report on Stewart.
“Enormous-framed front-line defender with impressive linear athleticism and immense growth potential,” Brooks said. “Assembled strong combine testing and measured well on the offseason camp circuit in Spring 2024.”
Brooks continued about Stewart’s strengths and weaknesses.
“Capable pass rusher from the interior and the edge, thanks in part to hand violence and point-of-attack power. Often physically overwhelms overmatched opponents, but does flash some rip and swim nuance at times,” Brooks said. “Still developing pass-rush repertoire but has shown encouraging technical awareness.
Ducks Show Out for Recruits
Beating the No. 2 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in front of a record crowd at Autzen Stadium is how you welcome a recruit to the University of Oregon. ESPN’s College GameDay was in Eugene for the game, so there was extra juice for this top-three showdown.
For the game itself, it was a thrilling back-and-forth affair. The game was always within one score and came right down to the wire.
Down one point with under two minutes remaining and the ball, the Buckeyes just needed a field goal to escape with a win. Ohio State got down to the Oregon 28-yard line, but an offensive pass interference on wide receiver Jeremiah Smith put them back to the 43-yard line.
On the last play oOhio State quarterback Will Howard on the last play of the game ran up the middle and the Buckeyes were not able to call a timeout in time to get a shot at a long field goal. Time expired and the Ducks won 32-31. The Duck fans rushed the field in what was an incredible scene.
“This is why you come to Oregon,” Dan Lanning said postgame.
Winning the biggest home game in school history can be a great recruiting tool.
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning Celebrates Ohio State Win: 'This Is Why You Come To Oregon'
MORE: Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
MORE: Oregon Ducks Upset Ohio State Buckeyes: Fans Storm Autzen Stadium
MORE: What Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Said After Loss to Oregon Ducks: Officiating 'Cost Us'
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning On Jordan Burch Injury After Ohio State Win
MORE: Oregon Ducks Traeshon Holden Ejected, Spits in Ohio State Defender's Face: WATCH