Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record
EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup broke the Autzen Stadium record for attendance. Autzen Stadium was deafening with 60,129 fans in attendance. Oregon's mighty crowd is surely an advantage for the Ducks, who are trying to upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.
"The confidence that we have going in is gonna be unmatched," Oregon receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Being able to get back in front of our crowd is gonna be unmatched. I feel like the crowd is gonna play a really, really big role."
"Be loud as you can," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Every time Ohio State is on the field, be loud as you can to where they can't hear. If you make the quarterback do this (gestures to show covering ears/helmet with hands) it's going to be a long night."
The primetime Big Ten battle is the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium.
Autzen Stadium is one of the smallest stadiums in the Big Ten conference in comparison to the more than100,000 fans in Michigan's Big House, Penn State's Beaver Stadium, and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium. However, on a per-person basis; Autzen Stadium is in a league of its own with a top-five highest-ever recorded level of 127 decibels in college football.
“This place is so special. I think every one of us longs for fall,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. “It's an opportunity to be there in the stadium during a football game.”
