Oregon Ducks, Ohio State: Deafening Autzen Stadium Breaks Attendance Record

The Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup broke the Autzen Stadium record for attendance. Autzen Stadium was deafening with 60,129 fans in attendance.

Bri Amaranthus

EUGENE - The No. 3 Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes matchup broke the Autzen Stadium record for attendance. Autzen Stadium was deafening with 60,129 fans in attendance. Oregon's mighty crowd is surely an advantage for the Ducks, who are trying to upset the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

"The confidence that we have going in is gonna be unmatched," Oregon receiver Tez Johnson told Oregon Ducks reporter Bri Amaranthus. "Being able to get back in front of our crowd is gonna be unmatched. I feel like the crowd is gonna play a really, really big role."

"Be loud as you can," Johnson told Amaranthus. "Every time Ohio State is on the field, be loud as you can to where they can't hear. If you make the quarterback do this (gestures to show covering ears/helmet with hands) it's going to be a long night."

The primetime Big Ten battle is the first-ever top-three matchup in Autzen Stadium.

Autzen Stadium is one of the smallest stadiums in the Big Ten conference in comparison to the more than100,000 fans in Michigan's Big House, Penn State's Beaver Stadium, and Ohio State's Ohio Stadium. However, on a per-person basis; Autzen Stadium is in a league of its own with a top-five highest-ever recorded level of 127 decibels in college football.

“This place is so special. I think every one of us longs for fall,” said Oregon coach Dan Lanning. “It's an opportunity to be there in the stadium during a football game.”

Bri Amaranthus
BRI AMARANTHUS

Bri Amaranthus is an Emmy-winning sports reporter with over 12 years of experience in television, radio, podcasting, and digital sports journalism. She has been with Sports Illustrated for four years, providing breaking news, exclusive interviews, and analysis on the NFL, college sports, and the NBA. Prior to joining SI, Bri hosted NBC Sports Northwest's prime-time television show, where she also served as the Oregon beat reporter and created content covering both the NBA and college sports. Throughout her career, Bri has achieved significant milestones, including covering major events like the NBA Finals, NFL playoffs, College Football Playoff, NCAA Basketball Tournament, NFL Draft, and the NFL Combine. She earned a D1 scholarship to play softball at the University of San Diego and won two state softball titles in high school in Oregon. In addition to her Emmy win for NBC's All-Star Coach special, she has received multiple Emmy nominations, highlighting her dedication and talent in sports journalism.

