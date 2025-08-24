Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Recruiting Strategy Revealed For Class of 2026
The Oregon Ducks and Oregon coach Dan Lanning have been hard at work in the 2026 recruiting cycle, opting for quality over quantity. The Ducks are tied with Alabama for the most five-stars committed in the class of 2026 with four.
Oregon currently has the highest percentage of blue-chip recruits (four or five-star prospects) in the country at 88.24 percent. However, the Georgia Bulldogs have the most blue-chip recruits committed.
Georgia Bulldogs Lead with 24 Blue-Chip Recruits
The Georgia Bulldogs have the most blue-chip recruits with 24. The USC Trojans have 22, followed by Texas A&M with 21, Notre Dame with 20, and Miami at 16.
The Ducks are by no means done recruiting in the class of 2026, but it is safe to say the cycle is slowly starting to wind down as the season approaches. The Ducks are currently locked in a recruiting battle for 2027 five-star defensive lineman Jalen Brewster, who could potentially reclassify to the class of 2026, according to On3.
Big Ten Recruiting Rankings
Lanning and the Ducks have done an excellent job at staying near the top of the recruiting rankings when compared to other Big Ten teams. The Ducks are second in the Big Ten in recruiting rankings according to On3, with only USC above them.
The Trojans sit at No. 1 in the 2026 On3 recruiting rankings, Georgia is in second, and the Ducks sit in third. Oregon does lead the country in average rating per recruit, giving more proof to the “quality over quantity” approach that Oregon has used.
The gap in blue chip recruits between Oregon and the next Big Ten teams in the 2026 recruiting rankings is not as large as it may seem. Oregon has 15 blue-chip recruits, with four five-stars and 11 four-star recruits making up their 15.
Ohio State sits at No. 9 in the 2026 rankings with one five-star recruit and 13 four-star recruits, and Michigan sits just one spot behind the Buckeyes at No. 10 with two five-star recruits and 12 four-star recruits.
Oregon Ducks Recruiting Class
Out of the top 16 teams in the 2026 recruiting rankings, Oregon is tied for fifth in blue chip recruits, but ranks dead last in total recruits with just 17 players committed to the Ducks.
USC has nearly double the total amount of recruits Oregon has with 32. In fact, the Trojans have more four-star recruits than Oregon does total recruits. Ohio State currently has 21 total recruits while Michigan has 23.
The crown jewel of the Ducks' 2026 recruiting class is five-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho. Iheanacho is joined by safety Jett Washington, tight end Kendre Harrison, and EDGE Anthony 'Tank' Jones as fellow five-star recruits committe to Oregon.