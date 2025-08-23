Oregon Ducks, Dan Lanning Favored to Land Elite Recruit from West Coast
The Oregon Ducks football program has set a tone when it comes to recruiting, and that is to compete with the top programs in the country. According to 247Sports' rankings, the Ducks have the No. 7-ranked class in the recruiting class of 2026. Oregon has 12 of ESPN's top 300 players committed currently.
However, the Ducks aren't holding off there, the program already has their eyes set on high caliber recruits from the class of 2028.
According to Rivals, Oregon has focused on dual-sport athlete Tytan McNeal from Sammamish, Washington. Mcneal is a consensus four-star recruit, and top tight end according to 247 Sports and Rivals.
Why is Oregon favored?
According to The Sporting News' Andrew Nemec, Mcneal is appreaciative of the early attention from Oregon.
“For me, Oregon is one that I’ve been feeling the love from, because they offered me so early.”- Tytan Mcneal, per The Sporting News
Besides the "early love" shown by the Ducks, there's a chance he'll be allowed to be a dual-sport athlete for both basketball and football. And that isn't unusual in this day and age of Oregon athletics, as class of 2026 five-star football commit Kendre Harrison has been granted permission to play for coach Dana Altman's basketball program.
Mcneal was excited to receive offers from both programs.
“That one was super dope...That was the second dual one, but that one really made me feel like a big recruit in both sports. Seeing Kendre Harrison, I know it’s a possibility.”- Tytan Mcneal, per The Sports News
MORE: Oregon Ducks Battling SEC Powerhouse For Elite Offensive Line Recruit Jayden Dean
MORE: Oregon Ducks Transfer Quarterback Earns California Golden Bears Starting Job
MORE: College Football Analyst Reveals Biggest Concern On Oregon Ducks Roster
MORE: Why Oregon Ducks Freshman Dakorien Moore's Hype Isn't Too High
Who's in the way of Oregon?
Another school that has offered Mcneal in both basketball and football is none other than the one in his own backyard, the University of Washington.
The possible edge the Huskies could have over the Ducks is that Washington offered him in both sports first. After Washington made it to a national championship two years ago, the staff was gutted due to the departure of head coach Kalen DeBoer to Alabama.
But Mcneal recognizes that rebuild and doesn't mind it when it comes to the future of the program.
“I think they are looking pretty good...It’s hard after you go to a national championship and your coach leaves, but I think Jedd Fisch has done a great job of making it his own. They treat it like they are the 33rd NFL team and they are building you for the NFL.”- Tytan Mcneal
The Eastside Catholic standout doesn't have any visits lined up yet to go down to Oregon, because he's still only entering his sophomore year, and has to manage training for both sports.
Mcneal is lining up visits to Washington and Boise State this fall. Can the Ducks land McNeal over the Huskies and Broncos?