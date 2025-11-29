Ducks Digest

How Florida Coaching Rumors Surrounding Jedd Fisch Could Impact Oregon vs. Washington

The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will finish off their regular season with a rivalry game against the Washington Huskies. Oregon will secure a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win while Washington coach Jedd Fisch is being looked at for an open SEC job.

Cory Pappas

Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch on the field prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The No. 6 Oregon Ducks will look to wrap their regular season with a win over the rival Washington Huskies on Saturday in order to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff for the second straight season. 

Washington is 8-3 this season under second year coach Jedd Fisch. The college football coaching carousel has begun to heat up as the season comes to a close, and Fisch is right in the middle of rumors before his team takes on Oregon. 

College Football Coaching Carousel

Oregon Ducks Washington Husies Jedd Fisch Coaching Carousel Florida Gators Ole Miss Rebels Rivalry LSU Tigers Lane Kiffin
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin walks off the field during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The Egg Bowl game marks the 122nd meeting between the two teams. / Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The coach that has been getting the most attention during this year's coaching carousel is Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin, a prime candidate to take the vacant LSU Tigers or Florida Gators job. 

A recent report from On3’s Zach Abolverdi says that Kiffin is out of the running for the Florida job.

“Multiple sources close to Florida’s search tells Gators Online that UF does not expect to land Kiffin and is closing in on other targets,” Abolverdi said. 

One of these targets the Gators have in their sights is Jedd Fisch. 

“Tulane coach Jon Sumrall, Washington coach Jedd Fisch, and Georgia Tech coach Brent Key are considered Florida’s other top options,” Abolverdi said. “The Gators ‘feel good with where we are’ heading into the weekend, the source said. Florida could have a hire in the coming days and is expected to have a coach in place before early signing day on Wednesday.”

Jedd Fisch To Leave Washington?

Oregon Ducks Washington Husies Jedd Fisch Coaching Carousel Florida Gators Ole Miss Rebels Rivalry LSU Tigers Lane Kiffin
Nov 30, 2024; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch walks out to the field during a time out during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

With Fisch’s name in talks for the Florida job, will this be a distraction for Washington against Oregon? The same question was about about Kiffin as his Ole Miss team got ready to play their rival, the Mississippi State Bulldogs. It didn’t effect the Rebels, who won by a final score of 38-19 to finish off their regular season with an 11-1 record and just about guaranteeing themselves a spot in the playoff. 

If Fisch were to leave, it would be the second time in three seasons in which Washington would lose its football coach to a vacant SEC job. Following the Huskies run to the national championship game in 2023, coach Kalen DeBoer accepted the job with the Alabama Crimson Tide. 

Ducks Looking For 11th Win in 2025

Oregon Ducks Washington Husies Jedd Fisch Coaching Carousel Florida Gators Ole Miss Rebels Rivalry LSU Tigers Lane Kiffin
Oregon coach Dan Lanning leads his team onto the field for their game against Southern California Nov. 22, 2025. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A team that won't be dealing with head coaching question marks this offseason is the Oregon Ducks. Coach Dan Lanning has been brought up in previous coaching searches around the country, and Lanning has continuously said that Oregon is the place for him and his family and he won't be leaving.

This is a sigh of relief for Ducks fans as they had seen their two previous coaches leave on their own for different jobs; Willie Taggart with Florida State and Mario Cristobal with Miami.

