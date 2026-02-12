Two Incoming Oregon Transfers Rank Among Best in Big Ten

The Oregon Ducks didn’t bring in too many players from the transfer portal this offseason with 13, but two of them are among the best incoming transfers in the entire Big Ten conference.

Top Incoming Transfers in Big Ten

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Oregon has two incoming four-star transfers in 2026 according to 247Sports. Those two players would be former Minnesota Golden Gophers safety Koi Perich and former Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola. Perich and Raiola are ranked in the top 10 highest rated transfer commits in the Big Ten per On3. Here is the full top 10.

1. John Henry Daley, Edge (Michigan Wolverines)

2. Koi Perich, Safety (Oregon Ducks)

3. Jontez Williams, Cornerback (USC Trojans)

4. Josh Hoover, Quarterback (Indiana Hoosiers)

5. Dylan Raiola, Quarterback (Oregon Ducks)

6. Nick Marsh, Wide Receiver (Indiana Hoosiers)

7. Benjamin Brahmer, Tight End (Penn State Nittany Lions)

8. Rocco Becht, Quarterback (Penn State Nittany Lions)

9. Terrell Anderson, Wide Receiver (USC Trojans)

10. Smith Snowden, Cornerback (Michigan Wolverines)

Koi Perich

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Koi Perich is entering his third season in college football after spending 2024 and 2025 with Minnesota. He was signed by the Golden Gophers as a member of their 2024 recruiting class. In his two seasons there, Perich had 128 total tackles, six interceptions, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, five passes defended, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown.

In 2024, Perich was named a Second-team All-American and First-team All-Big Ten. In 2025, he was Second-team All-Big Ten. After entering the portal, he transferred to Oregon.

Dylan Raiola

Oct 17, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola is also entering his third collegiate season after playing for Nebraska in 2024 and 2025. Raiola was a highly touted high-school recruit and signed with the Cornhuskers as a member of their 2024 recruiting class.

Raiola played in 22 games with Nebraska, throwing for 4,819 yards, 31 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. His sophomore season in 2025 came to an abrupt ending when he broke his fibula. He entered the portal and transferred to Oregon.

Even if Raiola is fully recovered and ready to go by the start of the 2026 season, he won’t be thrown into a starting role. That’s because Ducks quarterback Dante Moore will be returning for one more season in Eugene.

Dante Moore Returns To Oregon For 2026

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore celebrates the Ducks' victory over James Madison at the end of the game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene Dec. 20, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Arguably the biggest storyline of this offseason for Oregon was what would happen with Dante Moore. Moore started every game for the Ducks last season. He put himself in a position where if he entered the 2026 NFL Draft, he would have likely been a top two pick.

Moore helped lead the 2025 Ducks to a 13-2 record including an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. the Indiana Hoosiers, who eventually won the national championship. During the season Moore, threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. With Moore possibly gone to the NFL, fans began to wonder who the next starting quarterback would be for Oregon.

The 20-year-old Moore ended up staying in college, forgoing an early jump to the pros. Not only will this give the Ducks’ offense more continuity in 2026, it will also allow Raiola to not feel rushed in his recovery and learn things from Moore while sitting behind him. It’s very possible that when Moore does eventually declare for the draft, Raiola is there waiting to take the starting job for Oregon.