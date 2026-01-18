One Big Position Battle to Watch on Oregon's Roster

EUGENE – The Oregon Ducks are set to return the nucleus of their offense with quarterback Dante Moore coming back in 2026. Moore will be surrounded by changes, including the additions of several playmakers.

The Oregon wide receiver battle in 2026 should be competitive, with young players having an opportunity to earn prominent roles. Fans learned from the 2025 running back room that true freshmen like Jordon Davison and Dierre Hill Jr. were talented enough to gain the trust of the coaching staff early on. It’s more than possible for young players to get the start over veterans if they impress during fall camp and practices.

Oregon’s Wide Receiver Battle

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during warmups as the Oregon Ducks take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1, 2026, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks’ incoming wide receiver recruits Jalen Lott and Gatlin Bair will look to prove they’re good enough to play plenty of snaps in their first season. The competition won’t be easy, however, as former five-star recruit Dakorien Moore and redshirt senior Evan Stewart are among the players who headline the wide receiver room.

Moore impressed during his true freshman season. He received three touchdowns and 497 yards, while rushing for a touchdown. Moore showcased unique skills and a team-first mentality as a freshman, but he missed several weeks due to injury. It’s hard to think many wide receivers would surpass him in the depth chart if he’s fully healthy.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) looks on before the game against the James Madison Dukes at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stewart missed the entirety of 2025 with a torn patellar tendon. The season before, he posted 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions. If Stewart looks like the same player he did in 2024, the Ducks’ wide receiver room becomes even more dangerous.

The team also added UAB transfer wide receiver Iverson Hooks in January. Hooks could fill a role in the slot for the Ducks. He recorded seven touchdowns and 927 yards on 72 receptions last season. Oregon has had success in finding standout transfer wide receivers in recent history – Stewart was one of them – and Hooks could join that list.

Depth Could Be Key

While Oregon coach Dan Lanning is not afraid to play young guys, strength in numbers is another philosophy of the Ducks’ locker room. Even if the incoming freshmen in the wide receiver room don’t get a spot at the top of the depth chart right off the bat, they might be called on to produce in a situation where there’s a player missing from the lineup.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan was an example of a redshirt freshman who got his opportunity for the Ducks last season. The program dealt with injuries to Moore, Stewart and wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr., which provided McClellan with an opportunity.

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan makes a reception under cover from Indiana defensive back D'Angelo Ponds as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He stepped up for Oregon down the stretch of the season with three touchdowns and 557 receiving yards. McClellan had attention-grabbing highlights, like a one-handed catch, and will be another player to watch in the Ducks’ wide receiver room.

Oregon wide receiver commits Hudson Lewis and Messiah Hampton join Lott and Bair as freshmen at the position. The 2026 wide receiver class includes four and five stars with lots of upside, but playing time won’t be easy to come by early on. Anything can happen over the course of a long season, though, and the Ducks’ depth could come up clutch at some point in the season.