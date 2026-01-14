Oregon Receiver Evan Stewart’s Return Could Shake Up Ducks' Offense

EUGENE - The Oregon Ducks advanced further into the postseason than they did a year ago, but the end of the 2025 season still left much to be desired. Several starters were quick to announce their intention to forgo the 2026 NFL Draft and return to Eugene.

Among the players with major decisions to make about their future was Oregon receiver Evan Stewart. Stewart missed the 2025 season with an injury after being considered an early-round prospect by NFL scouts. Stewart is expected to return to Oregon for another year, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

Wide Receiver Evan Stewart Makes NFL Decision

Dec 30, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) poses during Rose Bowl media day at Sheraton Grand LA. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart faced a tricky decision back in 2025 when it came to declaring for the NFL Draft or staying in Eugene. It was a decision that he had to figure out once again, with eligibility remaining due to injury.

The wide receiver spent the 2025 season sidelined due to a torn patellar injury. He inched closer to his return during the College Football Playoffs, but never saw the field.

Stewart showed his pro potential during the 2024 season in his first year with the Ducks after transferring. He recorded 613 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions in 2024.

Nov 16, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart (7) rushes with the football in front of Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Ricardo Hallman (2) after catching a pass during the fourth quarter at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He spoke about his draft decision during the Ducks’ semifinal matchup against the Indiana Hoosiers. The opportunity to finally play with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore seemed to play a factor in whether or not he’d return.

"Me and Dante were going to be something,” Stewart told 247Sports’ Erik Skopil. “I still want to play with him. If he comes back, it's going to be lit, I know that."

Moore was projected to be a top-two pick in the draft, with many believing the New York Jets would select him No. 2 overall. He announced on SportsCenter that he would return to Eugene for another season. Ducks fans should have the opportunity to finally see Moore and Stewart in action together in 2026.

Oregon Ducks’ 2026 Wide Receiver Room

Oregon wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan carries the ball on a return during an open practice ahead of the Orange Bowl at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon on Dec. 27, 2025. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are set to have a loaded wide receiver room in 2026 with Stewart expected to return. Oregon does lose veteran wide receiver Gary Bryant Jr. and its leading receiver in 2025, Malik Benson, due to both players running out of eligibility. Former Oregon wide receivers Justius Lowe, Kyler Kasper and Cooper Perry all entered the transfer portal.

But the program does return former five-star Dakorien Moore, who will enter his sophomore season. Moore missed some time in 2025 due to injury, but still recorded 497 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns, as well as a rushing touchdown.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Dakorien Moore (1) runs the ball against Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) during the second half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Moore should continue to thrive as a focal point of the Oregon offense. Meanwhile, Ducks wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan comes off a breakout redshirt freshman season. He tallied three touchdowns and 557 receiving yards.

The Ducks will have a handful a pair of standout freshmen next season. Jalen Lott joins the team after being a consensus top-five wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. Former five-star recruit Gatlin Bair will also be part of the wide receiver room after serving on a two-year mission. The program is also set to bring in freshman wide receivers Messiah Hampton and Hudson Lewis.

Coach Dan Lanning added a former UAB wide receiver from the transfer portal. Iverson Hooks joins the team with two years of eligibility remaining and is expected to work in the slot with Bryant gone. He finished the 2025 season with seven touchdowns and 927 yards on 72 receptions.