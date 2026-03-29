Three Biggest Breakout Candidates for the Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks are progressing towards another season under coach Dan Lanning, as they have hopes to go even further in this next season. The Ducks were defeated in the semifinals of the College Football Playoff when they ran into a roadblock by the name of Indiana.

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They have the talent to do even better this season, and there are multiple players who could have a breakout season.

Kendre Harrison - Oregon Ducks Tight End

July 27, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Kendre Harrison part of the top-ranked recruits flocked to Eugene for the 2024 Oregon Ducks Saturday Night Live ; Mandatory credit: Zachary Neel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images | Ducks Wire-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks true freshman tight end Kendre Harrison is one of the better players on the offense, who has yet to play a snap in college. He is an athletic tight end and a two-sport star who is joining the roster from North Carolina.

His athleticism will allow him to see the field very early, as he will be one freak replacing another. Harrison will be replacing future NFL tight end Kenyon Sadiq. Sadiq is off to the draft after a near 600-yard receiving season, which goes to show that the Ducks can get things rolling at the tight end position.

Harrison is a great blocker at the position, but he is an even better vertical threat. He has great size and solid route running, which will allow him to pick up some big-time first downs and even touchdowns. Many believe he will be the second-string tight end, but if given the chance to be a starter, he will not disappoint.

Aaron Scott Jr. - Oregon Ducks Cornerback

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. (5) celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 22, 2025. Ohio State won 42-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks cornerback transfer portal addition Aaron Scott Jr. is one of the better players that the Ducks added on the defensive side of the football when it comes to the transfer portal. He has a ton of talent and has been a long-time target for the Ducks. The Ducks were recruiting him very heavily when he was in high school but ultimately fell short to Ohio State, where he would transfer away from.

Scott Jr. is entering his redshirt-sophomore season of college football, which means he can enter his name into the NFL Draft at any point, but he can play with the Oregon Ducks for three seasons.

Scott Jr. was a contributor for the Buckeyes on special teams, but coming out of high school, Scott Jr. was one of the better coverage defenders. He is very rarely beaten off the line, and when he is, he has the speed to make up ground. He will have a ton of talent around him in the defensive back room this year, but if Scott Jr. is given the chance, he will likely be a breakout star.

Douglas Utu - Oregon Ducks Offensive Lineman

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning attends Oregon Pro Day on March 17, 2026, at the Moshofsky Center in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Oregon Ducks redshirt-freshman offensive lineman Douglas Utu is entering a crucial season in his development. He is a former five-star prospect whom the Ducks were able to flip on the recruiting trail. Utu has great size and is very violent when it comes to his hand placement and his strength.

The Ducks are losing multiple players on the offensive line, including an interior offensive lineman. That player is Emmanuel Pregnon, who is expected to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft. Pregnon was great, and was a great role model for a young star like Utu to learn under.

Utu is expected to have some playing time in the fall, whether that is as a starter or as a primary backup, but regardless, he has always been someone to make the most of his reps. Utu will find his way to breakout status if he lives up to what many believe he can.