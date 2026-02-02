Recapping All of the Oregon Ducks' Transfer Portal Acquisitions

The Oregon Ducks and coach Dan Lanning have put together a transfer portal class of 15 players that fill multiple needs on the roster. Below are the key portal additions the Ducks have made and where they fit in with the 2026 team.

Quarterback

Oct 11, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers quarterback Dylan Raiola (15) walks the sidelines during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Dylan Raiola transferred to the Ducks from Nebraska via the offseason portal. Raiola is expected to take the “Dante Moore” approach and sit for a year before presumably being handed the keys to the offense and the starting job in 2027.

Running Backs

The Ducks' running back room fell apart at the end of the 2025 season, just before the Peach Bowl against Indiana. The Ducks lost Jordon Davison to injury, and then lost multiple running backs to the portal while trying to prepare against the No. 1 team in the country in the postseason.

Oregon will hope to have more depth this season by adding running back Simeon Price out of the portal from Colorado. It will be a tall order for Price to become the starting running back, but he could carve out a role as a change-of-pace back behind Davison and Dierre Hill Jr.

Wide Receivers

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning watches a play against Michigan during the first half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The wide receiver room at Oregon will be among the best in the country next year, boasting wide receivers Dakorien Moore and Evan Stewart. The Ducks made some additions to the room via the portal, adding wide receiver Iverson Hooks from UAB.

Hooks caught 72 passes for 927 yards and seven touchdowns in his sophomore season with UAB. Hooks will have an excellent chance to see major playing time as the third or fourth receiver in certain formations with the Ducks, and could carve out a role as a returner on special teams.

Offensive Linemen

The Ducks secured the transfer of Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett, who was a three-star transfer. Bennett will compete for the starting offensive tackle spot with both incoming freshman Immanuel Iheanacho as well as returning offensive linemen Fox Crader and Gernorris Wilson.

Tight Ends

The Ducks were able to land tight end prospect Andrew Olesh through the portal from Penn State. Olesh did not record any stats in his first year with Penn State, but was highly recruited by top programs around the country in high school. Olesh will compete for the No. 2 tight end position in fall camp.

Special Teams

The Ducks were able to take a punter and kicker from the Nevada Wolfpack in Bailey Ettridge and Keaton Emmet. The Ducks were also able to grab a long snapper from Western Michigan in RJ Todd. All three transfers on special teams will have an opportunity to win the starting job going into the 2026 season.

Defensive Line

Oregon brought in four-star defensive lineman D’antre Robinson from UNC, Edge rusher Bleu Dantzler from Oregon State, and Jerome Simmons from ULM. Nearly the entirety of the Oregon defensive line is returning for another season, but some of the Ducks' depth transferred out of the program as a result.

Oregon's moves should shore up the depth on the defensive line for the near future.

Secondary

Oct 11, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Koi Perich (3) reacts to his teams win after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Transfer safety Koi Perich is perhaps the crown jewel of the Ducks' portal class. The Ducks were able to land the Minnesota Safety, and it seems Perich will slot into the role left behind by Dillon Thieneman, who declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Perich was the No. 16 overall-ranked transfer portal player.

The Ducks also added a key prospect in defensive back Aaron Scott Jr. from Ohio State through the portal.