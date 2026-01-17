Oregon Ducks Add Two Major Transfer Portal Players

The Oregon Ducks certainly wish they could be playing in the National Championship on Monday, but the team is instead fully embracing the offseason.

Oregon has already secured some massive roster retentions while also saying goodbye to multiple key contributors, but in the process, the Ducks continue to add to their transfer portal class.

Oregon Ducks Land Pair of Transfer Portal Commitments

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. celebrates during the second half of the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Ducks are adding to their defense in a major way out of the transfer portal once again, landing commitments from Ohio State cornerback Aaron Scott Jr. and Clemson defensive end Markus Dixon on Saturday.

Oregon has already struck big in the portal on both sides of the ball, but these two new additions will address the team's depth with the hope that both become immediate-impact players next season.

A product of Springfield, Ohio, Scott Jr. played two seasons at Ohio State after arriving to Columbus as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. He was ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the state of Ohio, per 247Sports, but things didn't quite work out with his home state Buckeyes.

In two years with Ohio State, Scott Jr. appeared in 19 games while posting 11 total tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss and one pass breakup. He never quite reached his elite potential in Columbus but will now be looking for a fresh start with the Ducks.

Clemson Tigers tight end Markus Dixon against the Texas Longhorns during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Dixon, he arrives to Eugene after two years at Clemson under head coach Dabo Swinney.

A product of Philadelphia, Dixon was a three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class and arrived to Clemson as a tight end.

He started out on offense with the Tigers, playing 34 snaps at tight end in 12 career games during his first two years in 2023 and 2024 before switching to defensive end for the 2025 season. Dixon played in just three games this season, but did not record any stats.

While Scott Jr. is likely to be a notable member of Oregon's secondary next season, it's possibe that Dixon will continue to be a developmental piece. Time will tell if the Ducks want to move him back to tight end or see what he can offer at defensive end.

Oregon Ducks Are Building Talented Transfer Portal Class

Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning reacts during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Indiana Hoosiers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Dixon and Scott Jr. are now set to join what's turned into a talented transfer portal class for Oregon this offseason.

Oregon has also landed commitments from Minnesota safety Koi Perich, Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola, Baylor safety Carl Williams IV, UAB wide receiver Iverson Hooks, Yale offensive tackle Michael Bennett and Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh.

Though the portal is now closed, players who have already entered will continue to take visits, so expect Oregon to add even more names to this list in the coming days and weeks.

