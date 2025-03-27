Oregon Ducks In Danger Of Losing 4-Star Commit Viliami Moala? Recruiting Flip
In Las Vegas over the weekend, several top recruits gathered to show off their skills at the 2025 Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase. One of those recruits, defensive lineman and Oregon Ducks commit Viliami Moala, is still weighing his options.
According to 247 Sports, though Moala has already made the move from Bingham, Utah to Eugene after his commitment, has official visits penned down with the Utah Utes on June 6th and the Arizona Wildcats on June 13th. Moala also shared with 247 Sports that he's eyeing a visit to Oklahoma as well, but no date has been set.
Moala also has an official visit scheduled with the Ducks on June 20th.
A stand-out at the Polynesian Bowl National Combine and Showcase, Moala was selected as a 2026 Polynesian Bowl All-Star for the event and as the Defensive Tackle Top Performer. Moala was photographed wearing Duck gear during the interview section of the showcase, potentially signaling he's still considering the Ducks as a first option for his future school.
Moala flipped his commitment to Oregon from the USC Trojans after the Ducks took down the Ohio State Buckeyes in October during the 2024 regular season. The four-star originally chose USC in September of 2024 over the likes of Utah, BYU, and Arizona State. When originally committing to the Trojans, Moala dubbed USC as his "dream school." Moala also made a visit to Ohio State before his flip to the Ducks.
Sitting at 6.3, 305lbs, Moala is experienced in playing both sides of the line and currently sits at the No.3 player ranking in the state after his move to Oregon. Moala is currently at 16 offers, with looks from UCLA, Miami, and Iowa State to name a few.
Currently playing at Willamette High School, Moala plays with one other Oregon recruit in defensive lineman Tony Cumberland, who also transferred out of state to play in Oregon.
"Moala is dominant two-way player who is getting looked at equally as a nose guard as well as center/offensive guard in college," wrote National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins about Moala for 247 Sports. "On the offensive line, he’s a road grader, very physical and a punishing run blocker. He plays with a mean streak and has just the right amount of nastiness you want to see in the trenches. He’s a good pass blocker as well, light on his feet, moves well laterally and has a strong punch that can jar an opposing tackle. Defensively, he’s more of a straight line bull rusher but shows good hands and a quick first step."
Oregon currently sits at No. 6 nationally for the class of 2026, with Moala as one of three four-stars on the Ducks' recruiting ledger. Other ranked linemen from the class of 2026 joining Oregon include four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene and Cumberland. At the time, Moala's commitment brought Oregon to the No. 1 spot for the class.