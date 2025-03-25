Oregon Ducks Still Recruiting Chris Henry Jr., 5-Star Ohio State Buckeyes Commit
One of the Oregon Ducks' top recruiting targets, five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., continues to flirt with Oregon despite being committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes. The elite recruit is one of the latest top prospects to be considering Oregon.
When the Ducks hired coach Dan Lanning in December of 2021, the program had never signed a recruiting class that finished inside the top five. Now, the Ducks have achieved back-to-back top five finishes after signing the No. 4 class in the 2024 recruiting cycle and the No. 2 class in the 2025 cycle. Oregon is looking to make three consecutive cycles of top five finishes as they turn their attention to 2026 with the hopes of flipping Henry Jr.
Henry Jr. spoke with On3 about the current state of his recruitment and what schools have been trying to flip the long-time Ohio State commit.
“Ever since I moved out here a lot of teams have definitely been on me more…it’s been a little stressful. It’s really just Oregon, USC and Miami right now. Those are the schools I’ve been talking to the most," Henry Jr. said.
The No. 2 wide receiver and the No. 9 player in the class according to 247Sports, Henry Jr. said the Ducks' have been persistent in their recruiting efforts.
“The amazing atmosphere they have up there, they have an amazing coaching staff, they’re recruiting me really hard. They’re making it known that it’s not gonna be easy for me to leave west," Henry Jr. said.
Greg Biggins of 247Sports highlighted Henry's combination of size and athleticism.
"Henry has tremendous length and flashes surprisingly agility and lateral quickness for a player his size. He’s explosive out of the gate, can stop and start on a dime, change direction and has a huge catch radius. He has the long speed to stretch the field and hit the home run combined with the size and sure handedness to be a go to guy on key third down situations," Biggins said.
Although he remains committed to the Buckeyes, Henry Jr. said he will take into everything into consideration as he looks to make a final decision on his destination.
“It’s just where I feel comfortable at, where my mom trusts me. Coaching staff, how I’m going to be developed, those are the main things for me. I’m definitely going to sit down and talk with my mom and my peers, see what they think is best for me, just as far as where they trust me to go, where they think I’ll develop the best at," Henry Jr. said.
Currently, the Ducks have the No. 4 recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, but have no wide receivers committed. Out of the nine prospect who are committed to the Ducks, only three of them are from the offensive side of the ball. Lanning was able to get five-star tight end Kendre Harrison to pledge to Oregon. Will Henry Jr. be joining Harrison in the Ducks' class?