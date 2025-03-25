Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top-10 Recruits In Class of 2026
The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land three of the top ten recruits in the class of 2025 per Rivals. National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney has Oregon landing offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, quarterback Ryder Lyons, and defensive end Richard Wesley.
Cantwell, Lyons, and Wesley are ranked as the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 8 in the Rivals250 ranking for the class of 2026 respectively. The Ducks currently have the No. 4 overall ranked recruiting class for 2026. If they land all three of these players, it could jump them up to No. 1.
Jackson Cantwell Player Profile
Jackson Cantwell is a 6-7, 300 pound offensive tackel out of Nixa, Missouri. Cantwell is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247sports Composite. He was evaluated in July of 2024 by Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks.
“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who’s an advanced mover at this stage of his development,” Brooks said. “Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”
Brooks compares Cantwell to current Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg. Ecichenberg was a second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“(Cantwell) projects as a high-major multi year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect,” Brooks said.
Ryder Lyons Player Profile
Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 215 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Lyons was evaluated by National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2024.
“Lyons is the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” Biggins said. “At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp, he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field.”
Richard Wesley Player Profile
Richard Wesley is a 6-5, 250 pound edge rusher out of Chatsworth, California. Wesley is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated by Biggins earlier this month.
“He’s a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019,” Biggins said. “He shows off pass rush ability and can dominate the run game as well. He flashes a quick get off, uses his hands well and can bend and dip to turn the corner…His ceiling is as high as any player out west.”