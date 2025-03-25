Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Predicted To Land Three Top-10 Recruits In Class of 2026

The Oregon Ducks are now predicted to land recruits Jackson Cantwell, Ryder Lyons, and Richard Wesley. All three are ranked in the top ten in the recruiting class of 2026. This would be a massive win for coach Dan Lanning if he can bring in all three.

Cory Pappas

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning takes the field as the No. 9 Oregon Ducks host Washington State Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Oregon Ducks are predicted to land three of the top ten recruits in the class of 2025 per Rivals. National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney has Oregon landing offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, quarterback Ryder Lyons, and defensive end Richard Wesley

Cantwell, Lyons, and Wesley are ranked as the No. 1, No. 3, and No. 8 in the Rivals250 ranking for the class of 2026 respectively. The Ducks currently have the No. 4 overall ranked recruiting class for 2026. If they land all three of these players, it could jump them up to No. 1.

Jackson Cantwell Player Profile

Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa
Nixa Eagles Jackson Cantwell holds back a Joplin defender during the championship game of Class 6 District 5 football at Nixa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2023. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

Jackson Cantwell is a 6-7, 300 pound offensive tackel out of Nixa, Missouri. Cantwell is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 1 overall player in the class of 2026 per 247sports Composite. He was evaluated in July of 2024 by Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks.

“Tall, big-framed offensive tackle prospect with a stellar athletic profile and pedigree who’s an advanced mover at this stage of his development,” Brooks said. “Further ahead as a run blocker than in pass protection, but displays encouraging footwork in the latter with immense potential in that category.”

Brooks compares Cantwell to current Miami Dolphins guard Liam Eichenberg. Ecichenberg was a second round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft

“(Cantwell) projects as a high-major multi year starter who could develop into a coveted pro prospect,” Brooks said. 

Ryder Lyons Player Profile

St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A
St. Bonaventure's Dylan Dunst tackles Folsom quarterback Ryder Lyons during the fourth quarter of the CIF-State Division 1-A state championship bowl at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. St. Bonaventure lost 20-14. / JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ryder Lyons is a 6-2, 215 pound quarterback out of Folsom, California. Lyons is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in the class of 2026 per 247Sports. Lyons was evaluated by National Recruiting Analyst Greg Biggins in March of 2024.

“Lyons is the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” Biggins said. “At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp, he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field.”

Richard Wesley Player Profile

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Bu
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning looks to the clock towards the end of the first half as the Oregon Ducks face the Ohio State Buckeyes Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in the quarterfinal of the College Football Playoff at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Richard Wesley is a 6-5, 250 pound edge rusher out of Chatsworth, California. Wesley is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 3 edge rusher in the class of 2026 per 247Sports Composite. He was evaluated by Biggins earlier this month.

“He’s a very talented player and the best edge prospect to come out of California since Kayvon Thibodeaux from the class of 2019,” Biggins said. “He shows off pass rush ability and can dominate the run game as well. He flashes a quick get off, uses his hands well and can bend and dip to turn the corner…His ceiling is as high as any player out west.”

 

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

