Updated Big Ten Win Totals Reveal High Expectations For Oregon Ducks, Ohio State, Penn State
Updated Big Ten football win total odds reveal three teams at the top of the conference, expected to challenge for the title. The Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions each have win total of 10.5 on FanDuel.
Fresh off a 13-0 regular season, can Oregon coach Dan Lanning lead the Ducks to more than 11 wins in 2025? The reigning Big Ten champion Ducks have retooled the roster with a top-5 ranked transfer portal and recruiting class. Oregon will have a new quarterback under center in Dante Moore and the 2025 football schedule shapes up nicely to again dominate.
Notably, Oregon does not play the Ohio State Buckeyes or Michigan Wolverines during the 2025 regular season after playing each of them in 2024. The expectation, at least from oddsmakers, is that the Ducks will be among the nation's elite in 2025.
The reigning College Football Playoff National Champion Buckeyes overall record last season was 14-2, losing only to Oregon and the Michigan Wolverines. Penn State's overall record for the 2024-25 season was 13-3. Their preseason win total of 10.5 games is an inclination that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions join the Ducks as the top-tier of Big Ten teams.
This means a looming early season test against Penn State might have large conference and College Football Playoff implications. The Ducks travel to Happy Valley, in a rematch of the 2024 Big Ten Championship game, on September 27. Nittany Lions fans have speculated the Oregon game could be the annual 'white out' game in Beaver Stadium.
The Ducks beat the Nittany Lions, 45-37 to become conference champions in their inaugural season in the Big Ten. Will Penn State have revenge on the mind?
The next tier in the Big Ten? The win totals show...
8.5 wins - Indiana
8.5 wins - Michigan
7.5 wins - Illinois
7.5 wins - Iowa
7.5 wins - Nebraska
7.5 wins - USC
7.5 wins - Washington
The odds suggest that Indiana, which surprised last season to go 11-2, might regress a bit in 2025. also notable is that USC and Nebraska, both seven win teams last season, are expected to do better in 2025 - as well as Washington (six wins last season).
Here are the odds for the rest of the conference.
6.5 wins - Minnesota
4.5 wins - Maryland
5.5 wins - Michigan St
5.5 wins - Rutgers
5.5 wins - Wisconsin
4.5 wins - UCLA
3.5 wins - Northwestern
3.5 wins - Purdue
Here is the Oregon Ducks football schedule:
Aug. 30: Montana State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 6: Oklahoma State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 13: at Northwestern - Martin Stadium
Sept. 20: Oregon State - Autzen Stadium
Sept. 27: at Penn State - Beaver Stadium
Oct. 4: Bye week
Oct. 11: Indiana - Autzen Stadium
Oct. 18: at Rutgers - SHI Stadium
Oct. 25: Wisconsin - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 1: Bye week
Nov. 8: at Iowa - Kinnick Stadium
Nov. 15: Minnesota - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 22: USC - Autzen Stadium
Nov. 29: at Washington - Husky Stadium
Selected Saturday games in the 2025 season may be adjusted to select Fridays and other special dates, including Labor Day Sunday and Black Friday.
Lanning is encouraged by his team so far in spring football practices.
“We're still in the early phases of that, right?" Lanning said about emerging leaders. "And that's one thing that I was hoping to see today. I saw some of that. Saw some guys stepping up, but we have to develop leadership on this team. You know, we're not returning a ton of experience. We're returning some really talented players. So it's about those guys stepping up, creating leadership, creating standards for our team.”
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.