Texas Longhorns Pushing To Flip, Offer Oregon Ducks Commit Kodi Greene
The Oregon Ducks have beaten out the Texas Longhorns in some recent notable recruiting races but the Longhorns coaching staff could be looking to turn the tide.
Oregon 2025 four-star offensive lineman commit Kodi Greene revealed Thursday on X (Twitter) that Texas has offered him, a sign that Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian and staff could attempt to eventually flip Greene away from the Ducks at some point down the line in the recruiting process.
Teams extend offers to players that are already committed on a regular basis but it certainly feels different when the likes of Ohio State, Texas, Georgia and Oregon are the ones applying pressure. The Ducks and coach Dan Lanning are usually the ones delivering recruiting blows.
It was Oregon that landed a July 4 commitment from 2025 five-star receiver Dakorien Moore, luring him away from his home state of Texas and the Longhorns, who were one of the finalists for Moore.
More recently, the Ducks landed a commitment from USC Trojans offensive lineman transfer Emmanuel Pregnon, who was deciding between Texas, Oregon and Tennessee.
Greene, a product of Mater Dei in Santa Ana, CA., has been committed to the Ducks since Aug. 12. He's the No. 5 offensive tackle in the country and the No. 20 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
He received offers from programs like USC, Penn State, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Michigan State, Kansas, Auburn, Stanford, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Cal, Washington, Arizona State and many more. He's made unofficial visits to Washington, USC and Oregon.
Greene is one of the headliners of a Oregon 2026 recruiting class that features four-star talents like running back Tradarian Bell, athlete Kendre Harrison, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, quarterback Jonas Williams, linebacker Tristan Phillips and defensive lineman Tony Cumberland along with three-stars like Dutch Horisk and defensive lineman Viliami Moala. The Ducks are continuing to put together another elite recruiting class and will need Greene to maintain his commitment as a cornerstone for the team this cycle.
247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins wrote in his scouting report of Greene that he's "no doubt" one of the best at his position in the 2026 class.
"There’s no doubt Greene is one of the top lineman in the national ’26 class with a very high ceiling," Biggins wrote. "He has a rare combination of physicality in the run game and can maul an opposing edge or linebacker plus the athleticism and finesse to take on speed rushers in pass protection."
