Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Dakorien Moore's Growth
Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore appeared at the team's media day held inside Autzen Stadium on Monday, as the Ducks quarterback is now a few weeks away from most likely making his first start as an Oregon Duck.
The sophomore quarterback sat behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Duck Dillon Gabriel last year. Moore was more than serviceable in the limited minutes he saw last year, completing 87.5 percent of his passes for 49 yards.
Moore will be paired with freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore this season. The five-star wideout chose the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson TIde, and Dante Moore had glowing remarks when asked about his freshman teammate.
“Yeah he's grown by being more vocal, especially with me with certain looks. I remember when he first got here I did most of the talking. We were in Texas together and we were out there throwing and getting closer, on the flight I decided it was time to quiz him to see how much he knows. I'm on Snapchat drawing a little box of the plays just making sure were both on the same page of things. He has a full grasp of it now, and he's asking me questions to make sure I know my things now”.
The “Moore to Moore” connection this season will certainly be one to watch this season. In each of the last three seasons, the Ducks have seen a quarterback and his favorite wideout target connect often. In 2023 it was Broncos quarterback and former Duck Bo Nix finding Broncos receiver and former Duck Troy Franklin. Nix and Franklin connected to break numerous Oregon records, including receiving yards (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14) and 100-yard receiving games (eight).
Moore was asked about new faces on the team going into the 2025 season, and saw it as a blessing.
“A lot of seniors left, a lot of those guys were vets and understood what it takes to be a winning football team. This year a lot of new faces, I was blessed to be here last year and learn. Overall coach Lanning knows the recipe to become a great leader and be a great person vocally. This year I’m understanding my strengths and weaknesses and finding out ways to better lead the team”
Moore, while not yet officially handed the starting job, is most likely going to be leading the Ducks offense in 2025. Moore is also a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, and is looking to be the third straight Oregon Ducks quarterback to be in New York as a finalist for the award.
Moore will have the privilege of running the Ducks offense under Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Stein has flourished in his two seasons with the Ducks, overseeing quarterback-wide receiver combos that have broken Ducks records.