Ducks Digest

Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dante Moore Addresses Dakorien Moore's Growth

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore was present at the Ducks Media Day held inside Autzen Stadium. The quarterback was asked about teammate wide receiver Dakorien Moore and had glowing remarks about the freshman.

Kyle Clements

Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
Combat Ducks quarterback Dante Moore throws out a pass as the Fighting Ducks face off against Mighty Oregon in the Oregon Ducks spring game on April 26, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore appeared at the team's media day held inside Autzen Stadium on Monday, as the Ducks quarterback is now a few weeks away from most likely making his first start as an Oregon Duck.

The sophomore quarterback sat behind current Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Duck Dillon Gabriel last year. Moore was more than serviceable in the limited minutes he saw last year, completing 87.5 percent of his passes for 49 yards. 

Moore will be paired with freshman wide receiver Dakorien Moore this season. The five-star wideout chose the Ducks over the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson TIde, and Dante Moore had glowing remarks when asked about his freshman teammate.

Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore
Oregon Ducks Dakorien Moore / Jake Bunn, Oregon Ducks on SI

“Yeah he's grown by being more vocal, especially with me with certain looks. I remember when he first got here I did most of the talking. We were in Texas together and we were out there throwing and getting closer, on the flight I decided it was time to quiz him to see how much he knows. I'm on Snapchat drawing a little box of the plays just making sure were both on the same page of things. He has a full grasp of it now, and he's asking me questions to make sure I know my things now”.

MORE: What Oregon Ducks' Dan Lanning, Teammates Said About 'Unbelievable' Dakorien Moore

MORE: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Which Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Won't Be Cut

MORE: Updated Recruiting Rankings After Oregon Ducks Land 5-Star Commitment

MORE: How Quarterback Bo Nix Performed In Denver Broncos' NFL Training Camp So Far

The “Moore to Moore” connection this season will certainly be one to watch this season. In each of the last three seasons, the Ducks have seen a quarterback and his favorite wideout target connect often. In 2023 it was Broncos quarterback and former Duck Bo Nix finding Broncos receiver and former Duck Troy Franklin. Nix and Franklin connected to break numerous Oregon records, including receiving yards (1,383), receiving touchdowns (14) and 100-yard receiving games (eight). 

Dante Moore Bo Nix Dan Lanning Oregon Ducks Troy Franklin Big Ten Oregon ducks
Jul 24, 2025; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during Denver Broncos Training Camp. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Moore was asked about new faces on the team going into the 2025 season, and saw it as a blessing.

“A lot of seniors left, a lot of those guys were vets and understood what it takes to be a winning football team. This year a lot of new faces, I was blessed to be here last year and learn. Overall coach Lanning knows the recipe to become a great leader and be a great person vocally. This year I’m understanding my strengths and weaknesses and finding out ways to better lead the team”

Moore, while not yet officially handed the starting job, is most likely going to be leading the Ducks offense in 2025. Moore is also a dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate, and is looking to be the third straight Oregon Ducks quarterback to be in New York as a finalist for the award.

Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein Oregon Ducks Big Ten Media Day Dante Moore Dillon Gabriel
New Oregon offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Will Stein leads a drill on the first practice of spring for Oregon football as the Ducks prepare for the 2023 season. Eug 031623 Uo Spring Fb 15 / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Moore will have the privilege of running the Ducks offense under Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein. Stein has flourished in his two seasons with the Ducks, overseeing quarterback-wide receiver combos that have broken Ducks records.

feed

Published
Kyle Clements
KYLE CLEMENTS

Kyle Clements is beat writer for Oregon Ducks on SI. Kyle is a 2019 graduate of Southern Oregon University and currently does play-by-play for SOU football and men’s and women’s soccer. He currently also writes for Oregon State on SI and hosts a daily sports show in southern Oregon on The Ace Sports Radio, 107.9 FM and 1300 AM. Kyle also does play-by-play for the Rogue Valley Royals hockey team and the North Medford High School Black Tornado for TableRockSports.net. Kyle lives in Ashland, Oregon with his wife and a Dalmatian named Penny.

Home/Football