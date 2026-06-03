Oregon's Dante Moore Makes History With Official EA College Football Cover

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore is officially on the cover for EA Sports College Football 27. He is joined by two college football stars in Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy and Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney.

Moore is the first Duck to be on the cover of an EA Sports College Football game since former Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington. Harrington was on the cover of the EA Sports NCAA Football 2003.

With Moore's inclusion on the official cover, Oregon joins programs like Alabama, Florida, Michigan, and USC as schools with multiple cover athletes on EA College Football games.

Three Players on EA Sports College Football 27 Cover

Oregon quarterback Dante Moore walks off the field as the Oregon Ducks face the Indiana Hoosiers in the Peach Bowl on Jan. 9, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Check out the official cover with Moore, Lacy, and Toney below.

Kewan Lacy. Malachi Toney. Dante Moore.



Your #CFB27 cover athletes are officially here.



Full reveal Thursday, 6/4 at 8 PM ET

🔗: https://t.co/6mLj03LkTz pic.twitter.com/uZhCVXCo2Q — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) June 2, 2026

Dante Moore the Cover Athlete

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks linebacker Devon Jackson (26) and quarterback Dante Moore (5) celebrate following the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dante Moore is the lone quarterback on the cover of this year’s game. In his first season as a Duck in 2025, Moore threw for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns. The redshirt sophomore helped lead Oregon all the way to the College Football Playoff semifinal, where they were eliminated by the eventual national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

After the season was over and having three collegiate football seasons under his belt, Moore had the opportunity to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft. He was projected by many to be a top five pick and the second quarterback taken off the board, behind only Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

Moore instead opted to come back to Eugene for another season in college. That’s great news for the Ducks, who now get their star quarterback back in 2026. There’s no question who the top dog in that quarterback room is right now.

Moore is one of the favorites to win the 2026 Heisman Trophy. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Moore is tied for the third best odds to win the award with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin at +1000.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning are tied for the best odds at +750.

Looking ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft, Moore has the second best odds to be the No. 1 overall pick at +380. Arch Manning is the favorite at +250.

Kewan Lacy and Malachi Toney Join Dante Moore on Cover

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy smiles during the CFP and Fiesta Bowl Media Day at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The two other athletes on the cover, like Moore, are coming off breakout 2025 seasons.

As a sophomore for Ole Miss in 2025, Lacy was top three in the country in carries (306), rushing yards (1,567), and rushing touchdowns (24). He also added 29 receptions for 177 yards through the air.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Malachi Toney (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As a freshman for Miami in 2025, Toney had a nation-high 109 receptions for 1,211 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also had 23 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Moore, Lacy, and Toney won’t be sneaking up on anyone in 2026.

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