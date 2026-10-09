Oregon Ducks, Dante Moore Injury Report Takes Center Stage Before UCLA Bruins Test

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks’ first injury report ahead of a top-25 matchup against the No. 21 UCLA Bruins brought the news that quarterback Dante Moore is officially listed as out.

But more questions remain as the game gets closer. New additions to the injury report raised questions about the defensive back depth, while changes in receiver availability provided optimism.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning watches game play against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Below are the players listed as out, doubtful, questionable and probable. The Big Ten requires each program to update its availability beginning three days ahead of the game. Oregon’s next injury report is expected at 5 pm. PT on Friday.

Oregon Ducks Injury Report vs. UCLA Bruins

Out

Receiver Jeremiah McClellan

Quarterback Dante Moore

Running back Simeon Price

Linebacker Brayden Platt

Offensive lineman Trent Ferguson

Receiver Jack Ressler

Doubtful

Defensive back Aaron Flowers

Questionable

Defensive back Aaron Scott Jr.

Defensive Back Depth Takes a Hit

Oct 18, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Oregon Ducks defensive back Aaron Flowers (21) celebrates his interception during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ducks’ first injury report revealed that defensive backs Aaron Scott Jr. and Aaron Flowers were doubtful for the matchup against the Bruins. On the second, only Scott progressed to questionable with Flowers remaining doubtful. With no progression between Wednesday and Thursday, Flowers playing seems to be in doubt. In such a case, that leaves Oregon without a starting safety.

Safety Koi Perich is expected to remain a starter, but it opens up a spot alongside him. True freshman Jett Washington is an option. The five-star recruit impressed against the Portland State Vikings in Week 3 by forcing three turnovers. Washington forced a fumble and notched a pair of interceptions.

Junior safety Peyton Woodyard is perhaps the more likely option. Woodyard’s totaled nine tackles and two pass deflections as a rotational piece to start 2026, but brings experience to the position. With it being a big matchup against UCLA, it wouldn’t be surprising if coach Dan Lanning leans on Woodyard, who played against Bruins coach Bob Chesney’s James Madison Dukes in a postseason appearance in 2025.

Oregon Ducks' Offensive Injuries Pile Up

The past three Oregon games have each delivered a major injury on offense. In the loss at Oklahoma State, starting guard Trent Ferguson sustained a knee injury, with Lanning stating that he’d likely miss the remainder of the season.

During warmups ahead of the Portland State game, standout receiver Jeremiah McClellan suffered an injury and didn’t play in that game, returning to the sidelines in street clothes on crutches. Lanning revealed McClellan broke his foot and that he’ll “be down for a little bit of time.”

Moore then made national headlines in the second quarter against the USC Trojans when Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II lowered his shoulder into the sliding quarterback. Moore exited in an ambulance, later receiving news that he had sustained a concussion. While Moore returned to practice, he remains out against the Bruins.

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass against the USC Trojans during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the positive news for Oregon is that receiver Jalen Lott is no longer on the injury report after he stayed there for the first four weeks of the season. Lott is a five-star recruit who has yet to debut in his true freshman season.

Lanning noted earlier in the season that Lott recovered from minor corrective surgery on his hand and would miss some time. With McClellan out, it could provide Lott the opportunity to step into a notable role in his absence.

The freshman drew buzz early in fall camp through highlight plays posted by the Ducks on social media. Lott additionally earned praise from members of the team, including defensive coordinator Chris Hampton.

Oregon defensive coordinator Chris Hampton walks the field before the game as the Oregon Ducks host the Portland State Vikings on Sept. 18, 2026, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He has a ton of potential,” Hampton said. “He has a tremendous catch radius and can accelerate. He has really good hands, can start and stop, and has good burst. Going against all of our receivers in practice is a challenge. They make some plays against us, and you think, 'I am glad they are on our team.’ They challenge us each and every day. Jalen has looked really good so far."

Whether or not Lott can play big snaps against UCLA is to be seen. Meanwhile, players like quarterback Dylan Raiola, offensive lineman Douglas Utu, and receivers Evan Stewart and Dakorien Moore have earned growing roles in Moore, Ferguson and McClellan’s absences.

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